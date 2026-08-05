Quran Passages and Duas for When Someone Dies
Quran passages and supplications for patience after loss, mercy for parents, and forgiveness for believers who came before us.
وبشر الصابرين ١٥٥ الذين اذا اصابتهم مصيبة قالوا انا لله وانا اليه راجعون ١٥٦
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ١٥٥ ٱلَّذِينَ إِذَآ أَصَـٰبَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌۭ قَالُوٓاْ إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّآ إِلَيْهِ رَٰجِعُونَ ١٥٦
وَبَشِّرِ
wabashiri
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
l-ṣābirīna
١٥٥
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
إِذَآ
idhā
أَصَٰبَتۡهُم
aṣābathum
مُّصِيبَةٞ
muṣībatun
قَالُوٓاْ
qālū
إِنَّا
innā
لِلَّهِ
lillahi
وَإِنَّآ
wa-innā
إِلَيۡهِ
ilayhi
رَٰجِعُونَ
rājiʿūna
١٥٦
... Give good news to those who patiently endure (155) who say, when struck by a disaster, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.” (156)
رب اجعلني مقيم الصلاة ومن ذريتي ربنا وتقبل دعاء ٤٠ ربنا اغفر لي ولوالدي وللمومنين يوم يقوم الحساب ٤١
رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْنِى مُقِيمَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةِ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِى ۚ رَبَّنَا وَتَقَبَّلْ دُعَآءِ ٤٠ رَبَّنَا ٱغْفِرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَىَّ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يَوْمَ يَقُومُ ٱلْحِسَابُ ٤١
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱجۡعَلۡنِي
ij'ʿalnī
مُقِيمَ
muqīma
ٱلصَّلَوٰةِ
l-ṣalati
وَمِن
wamin
ذُرِّيَّتِيۚ
dhurriyyatī
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَتَقَبَّلۡ
wataqabbal
دُعَآءِ
duʿāi
٤٠
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لِي
lī
وَلِوَٰلِدَيَّ
waliwālidayya
وَلِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
walil'mu'minīna
يَوۡمَ
yawma
يَقُومُ
yaqūmu
ٱلۡحِسَابُ
l-ḥisābu
٤١
My Lord! Make me and those ˹believers˺ of my descendants keep up prayer. Our Lord! Accept my prayers. (40) Our Lord! Forgive me, my parents, and the believers on the Day when the judgment will come to pass.” (41)
ربنا اغفر لنا ولاخواننا الذين سبقونا بالايمان ولا تجعل في قلوبنا غلا للذين امنوا ربنا انك رءوف رحيم ١٠
رَبَّنَا ٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَلِإِخْوَٰنِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ سَبَقُونَا بِٱلْإِيمَـٰنِ وَلَا تَجْعَلْ فِى قُلُوبِنَا غِلًّۭا لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ رَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌ ١٠
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَلِإِخۡوَٰنِنَا
wali-ikh'wāninā
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
سَبَقُونَا
sabaqūnā
بِٱلۡإِيمَٰنِ
bil-īmāni
وَلَا
walā
تَجۡعَلۡ
tajʿal
فِي
fī
قُلُوبِنَا
qulūbinā
غِلّٗا
ghillan
لِّلَّذِينَ
lilladhīna
ءَامَنُواْ
āmanū
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
رَءُوفٞ
raūfun
رَّحِيمٌ
raḥīmun
١٠
... “Our Lord! Forgive us and our fellow believers who preceded us in faith, and do not allow bitterness into our hearts towards those who believe. Our Lord! Indeed, You are Ever Gracious, Most Merciful.”