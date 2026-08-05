Duas for Unity
Duas from the Quran for mercy, brotherhood, and hearts free from resentment toward fellow believers.
ربنا وسعت كل شيء رحمة وعلما فاغفر للذين تابوا واتبعوا سبيلك وقهم عذاب الجحيم ٧ ربنا وادخلهم جنات عدن التي وعدتهم ومن صلح من ابايهم وازواجهم وذرياتهم انك انت العزيز الحكيم ٨ وقهم السييات ومن تق السييات يوميذ فقد رحمته وذالك هو الفوز العظيم ٩
رَبَّنَا وَسِعْتَ كُلَّ شَىْءٍْ رَّحْمَةًۭ وَعِلْمًۭا فَٱغْفِرْ لِلَّذِينَ تَابُواْ وَٱتَّبَعُواْ سَبِيلَكَ وَقِهِمْ عَذَابَ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ٧ رَبَّنَا وَأَدْخِلْهُمْ جَنَّـٰتِ عَدْنٍ ٱلَّتِى وَعَدتَّهُمْ وَمَن صَلَحَ مِنْ ءَابَآئِهِمْ وَأَزْوَٰجِهِمْ وَذُرِّيَّـٰتِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٨ وَقِهِمُ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ ۚ وَمَن تَقِ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ يَوْمَئِذٍْ فَقَدْ رَحِمْتَهُۥ ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ هُوَ ٱلْفَوْزُ ٱلْعَظِيمُ ٩
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَسِعۡتَ
wasiʿ'ta
كُلَّ
kulla
شَيۡءٖ
shayin
رَّحۡمَةٗ
raḥmatan
وَعِلۡمٗا
waʿil'man
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
fa-igh'fir
لِلَّذِينَ
lilladhīna
تَابُواْ
tābū
وَٱتَّبَعُواْ
wa-ittabaʿū
سَبِيلَكَ
sabīlaka
وَقِهِمۡ
waqihim
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
l-jaḥīmi
٧
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَأَدۡخِلۡهُمۡ
wa-adkhil'hum
جَنَّٰتِ
jannāti
عَدۡنٍ
ʿadnin
ٱلَّتِي
allatī
وَعَدتَّهُمۡ
waʿadttahum
وَمَن
waman
صَلَحَ
ṣalaḥa
مِنۡ
min
ءَابَآئِهِمۡ
ābāihim
وَأَزۡوَٰجِهِمۡ
wa-azwājihim
وَذُرِّيَّٰتِهِمۡۚ
wadhurriyyātihim
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
l-ʿazīzu
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
l-ḥakīmu
٨
وَقِهِمُ
waqihimu
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِۚ
l-sayiāti
وَمَن
waman
تَقِ
taqi
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ
l-sayiāti
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
yawma-idhin
فَقَدۡ
faqad
رَحِمۡتَهُۥۚ
raḥim'tahu
وَذَٰلِكَ
wadhālika
هُوَ
huwa
ٱلۡفَوۡزُ
l-fawzu
ٱلۡعَظِيمُ
l-ʿaẓīmu
٩
... “Our Lord! You encompass everything in ˹Your˺ mercy and knowledge. So forgive those who repent and follow Your Way, and protect them from the torment of the Hellfire. (7) Our Lord! Admit them into the Gardens of Eternity which You have promised them, along with the righteous among their parents, spouses, and descendants. You ˹alone˺ are truly the Almighty, All-Wise. (8) And protect them from ˹the consequences of their˺ evil deeds. For whoever You protect from the evil of their deeds on that Day will have been shown Your mercy. That is ˹truly˺ the ultimate triumph.” (9)
ربنا اغفر لنا ولاخواننا الذين سبقونا بالايمان ولا تجعل في قلوبنا غلا للذين امنوا ربنا انك رءوف رحيم ١٠
رَبَّنَا ٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَلِإِخْوَٰنِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ سَبَقُونَا بِٱلْإِيمَـٰنِ وَلَا تَجْعَلْ فِى قُلُوبِنَا غِلًّۭا لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ رَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌ ١٠
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَلِإِخۡوَٰنِنَا
wali-ikh'wāninā
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
سَبَقُونَا
sabaqūnā
بِٱلۡإِيمَٰنِ
bil-īmāni
وَلَا
walā
تَجۡعَلۡ
tajʿal
فِي
fī
قُلُوبِنَا
qulūbinā
غِلّٗا
ghillan
لِّلَّذِينَ
lilladhīna
ءَامَنُواْ
āmanū
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
رَءُوفٞ
raūfun
رَّحِيمٌ
raḥīmun
١٠
... “Our Lord! Forgive us and our fellow believers who preceded us in faith, and do not allow bitterness into our hearts towards those who believe. Our Lord! Indeed, You are Ever Gracious, Most Merciful.”