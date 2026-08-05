Quran Verses and Duas for Travel and Journey Safety
Quran verses and duas for travel and journey safety, including safe passage, gratitude, remembrance when boarding, and reliance upon Allah.
بسم الله مجراها ومرساها ان ربي لغفور رحيم ٤١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ مَجْر۪ىٰهَا وَمُرْسَىٰهَآ ۚ إِنَّ رَبِّى لَغَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٤١
بِسۡمِ
bis'mi
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
مَجۡر۪ىٰهَا
majrahā
وَمُرۡسَىٰهَآۚ
wamur'sāhā
إِنَّ
inna
رَبِّي
rabbī
لَغَفُورٞ
laghafūrun
رَّحِيمٞ
raḥīmun
٤١
... In the Name of Allah it will sail and cast anchor. Surely my Lord is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”
سبحان الذي سخر لنا هاذا وما كنا له مقرنين ١٣ وانا الى ربنا لمنقلبون ١٤
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱلَّذِى سَخَّرَ لَنَا هَـٰذَا وَمَا كُنَّا لَهُۥ مُقْرِنِينَ ١٣ وَإِنَّآ إِلَىٰ رَبِّنَا لَمُنقَلِبُونَ ١٤
سُبۡحَٰنَ
sub'ḥāna
ٱلَّذِي
alladhī
سَخَّرَ
sakhara
لَنَا
lanā
هَٰذَا
hādhā
وَمَا
wamā
كُنَّا
kunnā
لَهُۥ
lahu
مُقۡرِنِينَ
muq'rinīna
١٣
وَإِنَّآ
wa-innā
إِلَىٰ
ilā
رَبِّنَا
rabbinā
لَمُنقَلِبُونَ
lamunqalibūna
١٤
... “Glory be to the One Who has subjected these for us, for we could have never done so ˹on our own˺. (13) And surely to our Lord we will ˹all˺ return.” (14)
رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
رَبِّ نَجِّنِى مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢١
رَبِّ
rabbi
نَجِّنِي
najjinī
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٢١
... “My Lord! Deliver me from the wrongdoing people.”