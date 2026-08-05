Duas from the Quran by Topic
A topic-based index of duas from the Quran for guidance, forgiveness, family, hardship, protection, and need.
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١ الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢ الرحمان الرحيم ٣ مالك يوم الدين ٤ اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥ اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦ صراط الذين انعمت عليهم غير المغضوب عليهم ولا الضالين ٧
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٣ مَـٰلِكِ يَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤ إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥ ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ ٦ صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ٧
بِسۡمِ
bis'mi
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
l-raḥmāni
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
l-raḥīmi
١
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
al-ḥamdu
لِلَّهِ
lillahi
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
l-ʿālamīna
٢
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
al-raḥmāni
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
l-raḥīmi
٣
مَٰلِكِ
māliki
يَوۡمِ
yawmi
ٱلدِّينِ
l-dīni
٤
إِيَّاكَ
iyyāka
نَعۡبُدُ
naʿbudu
وَإِيَّاكَ
wa-iyyāka
نَسۡتَعِينُ
nastaʿīnu
٥
ٱهۡدِنَا
ih'dinā
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
l-ṣirāṭa
ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ
l-mus'taqīma
٦
صِرَٰطَ
ṣirāṭa
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
anʿamta
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ʿalayhim
غَيۡرِ
ghayri
ٱلۡمَغۡضُوبِ
l-maghḍūbi
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ʿalayhim
وَلَا
walā
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
l-ḍālīna
٧
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful. (1) All praise is for Allah—Lord of all worlds, (2) the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful, (3) Master of the Day of Judgment. (4) You ˹alone˺ we worship and You ˹alone˺ we ask for help. (5) Guide us along the Straight Path, (6) the Path of those You have blessed—not those You are displeased with, or those who are astray. (7)
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ظَلَمۡنَآ
ẓalamnā
أَنفُسَنَا
anfusanā
وَإِن
wa-in
لَّمۡ
lam
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لَنَا
lanā
وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا
watarḥamnā
لَنَكُونَنَّ
lanakūnanna
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
l-khāsirīna
٢٣
... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”