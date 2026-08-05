Duas for Success and Barakah
Duas from the Quran for success and barakah through acceptance, gratitude, righteous deeds, provision, and goodness in this life and the Hereafter.
ربنا تقبل منا انك انت السميع العليم ١٢٧ ربنا واجعلنا مسلمين لك ومن ذريتنا امة مسلمة لك وارنا مناسكنا وتب علينا انك انت التواب الرحيم ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١٢٧ رَبَّنَا وَٱجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ أُمَّةًۭ مُّسْلِمَةًۭ لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
تَقَبَّلۡ
taqabbal
مِنَّآۖ
minnā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
l-samīʿu
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
١٢٧
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
wa-ij'ʿalnā
مُسۡلِمَيۡنِ
mus'limayni
لَكَ
laka
وَمِن
wamin
ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ
dhurriyyatinā
أُمَّةٗ
ummatan
مُّسۡلِمَةٗ
mus'limatan
لَّكَ
laka
وَأَرِنَا
wa-arinā
مَنَاسِكَنَا
manāsikanā
وَتُبۡ
watub
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
ʿalaynā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
l-tawābu
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
l-raḥīmu
١٢٨
... “Our Lord! Accept ˹this˺ from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, All-Knowing. (127) Our Lord! Make us both ˹fully˺ submit to You and from our descendants a nation that will submit to You. Show us our rituals, and turn to us in grace. You are truly the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful. (128)
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
رب اوزعني ان اشكر نعمتك التي انعمت علي وعلى والدي وان اعمل صالحا ترضاه وادخلني برحمتك في عبادك الصالحين ١٩
رَبِّ أَوْزِعْنِىٓ أَنْ أَشْكُرَ نِعْمَتَكَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَىَّ وَعَلَىٰ وَٰلِدَىَّ وَأَنْ أَعْمَلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا تَرْضَىٰهُ وَأَدْخِلْنِى بِرَحْمَتِكَ فِى عِبَادِكَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٩
رَبِّ
rabbi
أَوۡزِعۡنِيٓ
awziʿ'nī
أَنۡ
an
أَشۡكُرَ
ashkura
نِعۡمَتَكَ
niʿ'mataka
ٱلَّتِيٓ
allatī
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
anʿamta
عَلَيَّ
ʿalayya
وَعَلَىٰ
waʿalā
وَٰلِدَيَّ
wālidayya
وَأَنۡ
wa-an
أَعۡمَلَ
aʿmala
صَٰلِحٗا
ṣāliḥan
تَرۡضَىٰهُ
tarḍāhu
وَأَدۡخِلۡنِي
wa-adkhil'nī
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
فِي
fī
عِبَادِكَ
ʿibādika
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
l-ṣāliḥīna
١٩
... “My Lord! Inspire me to ˹always˺ be thankful for Your favours which You have blessed me and my parents with, and to do good deeds that please you. Admit me, by Your mercy, into ˹the company of˺ Your righteous servants.”