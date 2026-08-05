Duas for Strength
Duas from the Quran for courage, patience, steadfastness, ease, and clarity.
ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وثبت اقدامنا وانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
أَفۡرِغۡ
afrigh
عَلَيۡنَا
ʿalaynā
صَبۡرٗا
ṣabran
وَثَبِّتۡ
wathabbit
أَقۡدَامَنَا
aqdāmanā
وَٱنصُرۡنَا
wa-unṣur'nā
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٢٥٠
... “Our Lord! Shower us with perseverance, make our steps firm, and give us victory over the disbelieving people.”
ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وتوفنا مسلمين ١٢٦
رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَتَوَفَّنَا مُسْلِمِينَ ١٢٦
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
أَفۡرِغۡ
afrigh
عَلَيۡنَا
ʿalaynā
صَبۡرٗا
ṣabran
وَتَوَفَّنَا
watawaffanā
مُسۡلِمِينَ
mus'limīna
١٢٦
... Our Lord! Shower us with perseverance, and let us die while submitting ˹to You˺.”
رب اشرح لي صدري ٢٥ ويسر لي امري ٢٦ واحلل عقدة من لساني ٢٧ يفقهوا قولي ٢٨
رَبِّ ٱشْرَحْ لِى صَدْرِى ٢٥ وَيَسِّرْ لِىٓ أَمْرِى ٢٦ وَٱحْلُلْ عُقْدَةًۭ مِّن لِّسَانِى ٢٧ يَفْقَهُواْ قَوْلِى ٢٨
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱشۡرَحۡ
ish'raḥ
لِي
lī
صَدۡرِي
ṣadrī
٢٥
وَيَسِّرۡ
wayassir
لِيٓ
lī
أَمۡرِي
amrī
٢٦
وَٱحۡلُلۡ
wa-uḥ'lul
عُقۡدَةٗ
ʿuq'datan
مِّن
min
لِّسَانِي
lisānī
٢٧
يَفۡقَهُواْ
yafqahū
قَوۡلِي
qawlī
٢٨
... “My Lord! Uplift my heart for me, (25) and make my task easy, (26) and remove the impediment from my tongue (27) so people may understand my speech, (28)