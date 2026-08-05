Duas for Steadfastness
Duas from the Quran and passages on steadfast faith, patience, and trust in Allah after receiving guidance.
ربنا لا تزغ قلوبنا بعد اذ هديتنا وهب لنا من لدنك رحمة انك انت الوهاب ٨ ربنا انك جامع الناس ليوم لا ريب فيه ان الله لا يخلف الميعاد ٩
رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْوَهَّابُ ٨ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ ٱلنَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍْ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ٩
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تُزِغۡ
tuzigh
قُلُوبَنَا
qulūbanā
بَعۡدَ
baʿda
إِذۡ
idh
هَدَيۡتَنَا
hadaytanā
وَهَبۡ
wahab
لَنَا
lanā
مِن
min
لَّدُنكَ
ladunka
رَحۡمَةًۚ
raḥmatan
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡوَهَّابُ
l-wahābu
٨
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
جَامِعُ
jāmiʿu
ٱلنَّاسِ
l-nāsi
لِيَوۡمٖ
liyawmin
لَّا
lā
رَيۡبَ
rayba
فِيهِۚ
fīhi
إِنَّ
inna
ٱللَّهَ
l-laha
لَا
lā
يُخۡلِفُ
yukh'lifu
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
l-mīʿāda
٩
˹They say,˺ “Our Lord! Do not let our hearts deviate after you have guided us. Grant us Your mercy. You are indeed the Giver ˹of all bounties˺. (8) Our Lord! You will certainly gather all humanity for the ˹promised˺ Day—about which there is no doubt. Surely Allah does not break His promise.” (9)
ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وتوفنا مسلمين ١٢٦
رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَتَوَفَّنَا مُسْلِمِينَ ١٢٦
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
أَفۡرِغۡ
afrigh
عَلَيۡنَا
ʿalaynā
صَبۡرٗا
ṣabran
وَتَوَفَّنَا
watawaffanā
مُسۡلِمِينَ
mus'limīna
١٢٦
... Our Lord! Shower us with perseverance, and let us die while submitting ˹to You˺.”