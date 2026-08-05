Quran Verses and Duas for Sincerity
Quran verses and supplications about sincere worship, accepted deeds, gratitude, and righteous action.
ربنا تقبل منا انك انت السميع العليم ١٢٧ ربنا واجعلنا مسلمين لك ومن ذريتنا امة مسلمة لك وارنا مناسكنا وتب علينا انك انت التواب الرحيم ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١٢٧ رَبَّنَا وَٱجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ أُمَّةًۭ مُّسْلِمَةًۭ لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
تَقَبَّلۡ
taqabbal
مِنَّآۖ
minnā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
l-samīʿu
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
١٢٧
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
wa-ij'ʿalnā
مُسۡلِمَيۡنِ
mus'limayni
لَكَ
laka
وَمِن
wamin
ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ
dhurriyyatinā
أُمَّةٗ
ummatan
مُّسۡلِمَةٗ
mus'limatan
لَّكَ
laka
وَأَرِنَا
wa-arinā
مَنَاسِكَنَا
manāsikanā
وَتُبۡ
watub
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
ʿalaynā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
l-tawābu
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
l-raḥīmu
١٢٨
... “Our Lord! Accept ˹this˺ from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, All-Knowing. (127) Our Lord! Make us both ˹fully˺ submit to You and from our descendants a nation that will submit to You. Show us our rituals, and turn to us in grace. You are truly the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful. (128)
اني وجهت وجهي للذي فطر السماوات والارض حنيفا وما انا من المشركين ٧٩
إِنِّى وَجَّهْتُ وَجْهِىَ لِلَّذِى فَطَرَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ حَنِيفًۭا ۖ وَمَآ أَنَا۠ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ٧٩
إِنِّي
innī
وَجَّهۡتُ
wajjahtu
وَجۡهِيَ
wajhiya
لِلَّذِي
lilladhī
فَطَرَ
faṭara
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
l-samāwāti
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
wal-arḍa
حَنِيفٗاۖ
ḥanīfan
وَمَآ
wamā
أَنَا۠
anā
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
l-mush'rikīna
٧٩
I have turned my face towards the One Who has originated the heavens and the earth—being upright—and I am not one of the polytheists.”
ان صلاتي ونسكي ومحياي ومماتي لله رب العالمين ١٦٢
إِنَّ صَلَاتِى وَنُسُكِى وَمَحْيَاىَ وَمَمَاتِى لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٦٢
إِنَّ
inna
صَلَاتِي
ṣalātī
وَنُسُكِي
wanusukī
وَمَحۡيَايَ
wamaḥyāya
وَمَمَاتِي
wamamātī
لِلَّهِ
lillahi
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
l-ʿālamīna
١٦٢
... “Surely my prayer, my sacrifice, my life, and my death are all for Allah—Lord of all worlds.