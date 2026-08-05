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Duas for Safety

Duas from the Quran for safety, rescue from harm, and reliance upon Allah during danger and uncertainty.

رب اجعل هاذا بلدا امنا وارزق اهله من الثمرات من امن منهم بالله واليوم الاخر
رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْ هَـٰذَا بَلَدًا ءَامِنًۭا وَٱرْزُقْ أَهْلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ مَنْ ءَامَنَ مِنْهُم بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ
رَبِّ

rabbi

ٱجۡعَلۡ

ij'ʿal

هَٰذَا

hādhā

بَلَدًا

baladan

ءَامِنٗا

āminan

وَٱرۡزُقۡ

wa-ur'zuq

أَهۡلَهُۥ

ahlahu

مِنَ

mina

ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ

l-thamarāti

مَنۡ

man

ءَامَنَ

āmana

مِنۡهُم

min'hum

بِٱللَّهِ

bil-lahi

وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ

wal-yawmi

ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ

l-ākhiri

... “My Lord, make this city ˹of Mecca˺ secure and provide fruits to its people—those among them who believe in Allah and the Last Day.” He answered, “As for those who disbelieve, I will let them enjoy themselves for a little while, then I will condemn them to the torment of the Fire. What an evil destination!”
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى

ʿalā

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

تَوَكَّلۡنَا

tawakkalnā

رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تَجۡعَلۡنَا

tajʿalnā

فِتۡنَةٗ

fit'natan

لِّلۡقَوۡمِ

lil'qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٨٥

وَنَجِّنَا

wanajjinā

بِرَحۡمَتِكَ

biraḥmatika

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ

l-kāfirīna

٨٦

... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)
رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
رَبِّ نَجِّنِى مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢١
رَبِّ

rabbi

نَجِّنِي

najjinī

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٢١

... “My Lord! Deliver me from the wrongdoing people.”