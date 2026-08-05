Duas for Safety
Duas from the Quran for safety, rescue from harm, and reliance upon Allah during danger and uncertainty.
رب اجعل هاذا بلدا امنا وارزق اهله من الثمرات من امن منهم بالله واليوم الاخر
رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْ هَـٰذَا بَلَدًا ءَامِنًۭا وَٱرْزُقْ أَهْلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ مَنْ ءَامَنَ مِنْهُم بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱجۡعَلۡ
ij'ʿal
هَٰذَا
hādhā
بَلَدًا
baladan
ءَامِنٗا
āminan
وَٱرۡزُقۡ
wa-ur'zuq
أَهۡلَهُۥ
ahlahu
مِنَ
mina
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
l-thamarāti
مَنۡ
man
ءَامَنَ
āmana
مِنۡهُم
min'hum
بِٱللَّهِ
bil-lahi
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
wal-yawmi
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ
l-ākhiri
... “My Lord, make this city ˹of Mecca˺ secure and provide fruits to its people—those among them who believe in Allah and the Last Day.” He answered, “As for those who disbelieve, I will let them enjoy themselves for a little while, then I will condemn them to the torment of the Fire. What an evil destination!”
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
تَوَكَّلۡنَا
tawakkalnā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تَجۡعَلۡنَا
tajʿalnā
فِتۡنَةٗ
fit'natan
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
lil'qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٨٥
وَنَجِّنَا
wanajjinā
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٨٦
... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)
رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
رَبِّ نَجِّنِى مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢١
رَبِّ
rabbi
نَجِّنِي
najjinī
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٢١
... “My Lord! Deliver me from the wrongdoing people.”