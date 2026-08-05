Duas for Righteousness and Good Deeds
Duas from the Quran for gratitude, righteous deeds, a sound heart, righteous offspring, and companionship with the righteous.
ربنا هب لنا من ازواجنا وذرياتنا قرة اعين واجعلنا للمتقين اماما ٧٤
رَبَّنَا هَبْ لَنَا مِنْ أَزْوَٰجِنَا وَذُرِّيَّـٰتِنَا قُرَّةَ أَعْيُنٍْ وَٱجْعَلْنَا لِلْمُتَّقِينَ إِمَامًا ٧٤
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
هَبۡ
hab
لَنَا
lanā
مِنۡ
min
أَزۡوَٰجِنَا
azwājinā
وَذُرِّيَّٰتِنَا
wadhurriyyātinā
قُرَّةَ
qurrata
أَعۡيُنٖ
aʿyunin
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
wa-ij'ʿalnā
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
lil'muttaqīna
إِمَامًا
imāman
٧٤
... “Our Lord! Bless us with ˹pious˺ spouses and offspring who will be the joy of our hearts, and make us models for the righteous.”
الذي خلقني فهو يهدين ٧٨ والذي هو يطعمني ويسقين ٧٩ واذا مرضت فهو يشفين ٨٠ والذي يميتني ثم يحيين ٨١ والذي اطمع ان يغفر لي خطييتي يوم الدين ٨٢ رب هب لي حكما والحقني بالصالحين ٨٣ واجعل لي لسان صدق في الاخرين ٨٤ واجعلني من ورثة جنة النعيم ٨٥
ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَنِى فَهُوَ يَهْدِينِ ٧٨ وَٱلَّذِى هُوَ يُطْعِمُنِى وَيَسْقِينِ ٧٩ وَإِذَا مَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ ٨٠ وَٱلَّذِى يُمِيتُنِى ثُمَّ يُحْيِينِ ٨١ وَٱلَّذِىٓ أَطْمَعُ أَن يَغْفِرَ لِى خَطِيٓـَٔتِى يَوْمَ ٱلدِّينِ ٨٢ رَبِّ هَبْ لِى حُكْمًۭا وَأَلْحِقْنِى بِٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ٨٣ وَٱجْعَل لِّى لِسَانَ صِدْقٍْ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ ٨٤ وَٱجْعَلْنِى مِن وَرَثَةِ جَنَّةِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٨٥
ٱلَّذِي
alladhī
خَلَقَنِي
khalaqanī
فَهُوَ
fahuwa
يَهۡدِينِ
yahdīni
٧٨
وَٱلَّذِي
wa-alladhī
هُوَ
huwa
يُطۡعِمُنِي
yuṭ'ʿimunī
وَيَسۡقِينِ
wayasqīni
٧٩
وَإِذَا
wa-idhā
مَرِضۡتُ
mariḍ'tu
فَهُوَ
fahuwa
يَشۡفِينِ
yashfīni
٨٠
وَٱلَّذِي
wa-alladhī
يُمِيتُنِي
yumītunī
ثُمَّ
thumma
يُحۡيِينِ
yuḥ'yīni
٨١
وَٱلَّذِيٓ
wa-alladhī
أَطۡمَعُ
aṭmaʿu
أَن
an
يَغۡفِرَ
yaghfira
لِي
lī
خَطِيٓـَٔتِي
khaṭīatī
يَوۡمَ
yawma
ٱلدِّينِ
l-dīni
٨٢
رَبِّ
rabbi
هَبۡ
hab
لِي
lī
حُكۡمٗا
ḥuk'man
وَأَلۡحِقۡنِي
wa-alḥiq'nī
بِٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
bil-ṣāliḥīna
٨٣
وَٱجۡعَل
wa-ij'ʿal
لِّي
lī
لِسَانَ
lisāna
صِدۡقٖ
ṣid'qin
فِي
fī
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
l-ākhirīna
٨٤
وَٱجۡعَلۡنِي
wa-ij'ʿalnī
مِن
min
وَرَثَةِ
warathati
جَنَّةِ
jannati
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
l-naʿīmi
٨٥
˹He is˺ the One Who created me, and He ˹alone˺ guides me. (78) ˹He is˺ the One Who provides me with food and drink. (79) And He ˹alone˺ heals me when I am sick. (80) And He ˹is the One Who˺ will cause me to die, and then bring me back to life. (81) And He is ˹the One˺ Who, I hope, will forgive my flaws on Judgment Day.” (82) “My Lord! Grant me wisdom, and join me with the righteous. (83) Bless me with honourable mention among later generations. (84) Make me one of those awarded the Garden of Bliss. (85)
ولا تخزني يوم يبعثون ٨٧ يوم لا ينفع مال ولا بنون ٨٨ الا من اتى الله بقلب سليم ٨٩
وَلَا تُخْزِنِى يَوْمَ يُبْعَثُونَ ٨٧ يَوْمَ لَا يَنفَعُ مَالٌۭ وَلَا بَنُونَ ٨٨ إِلَّا مَنْ أَتَى ٱللَّهَ بِقَلْبٍْ سَلِيمٍْ ٨٩
وَلَا
walā
تُخۡزِنِي
tukh'zinī
يَوۡمَ
yawma
يُبۡعَثُونَ
yub'ʿathūna
٨٧
يَوۡمَ
yawma
لَا
lā
يَنفَعُ
yanfaʿu
مَالٞ
mālun
وَلَا
walā
بَنُونَ
banūna
٨٨
إِلَّا
illā
مَنۡ
man
أَتَى
atā
ٱللَّهَ
l-laha
بِقَلۡبٖ
biqalbin
سَلِيمٖ
salīmin
٨٩
And do not disgrace me on the Day all will be resurrected— (87) the Day when neither wealth nor children will be of any benefit. (88) Only those who come before Allah with a pure heart ˹will be saved˺.” (89)