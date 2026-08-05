Duas of the Prophets in the Quran
A collection of duas from the Quran associated with prophets, including Adam, Nuh, Ibrahim, Musa, Yunus, Zakariya, Ayyub, and Sulayman.
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ظَلَمۡنَآ
ẓalamnā
أَنفُسَنَا
anfusanā
وَإِن
wa-in
لَّمۡ
lam
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لَنَا
lanā
وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا
watarḥamnā
لَنَكُونَنَّ
lanakūnanna
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
l-khāsirīna
٢٣
... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”
رب اني اعوذ بك ان اسالك ما ليس لي به علم والا تغفر لي وترحمني اكن من الخاسرين ٤٧
رَبِّ إِنِّىٓ أَعُوذُ بِكَ أَنْ أَسْـَٔلَكَ مَا لَيْسَ لِى بِهِۦ عِلْمٌۭ ۖ وَإِلَّا تَغْفِرْ لِى وَتَرْحَمْنِىٓ أَكُن مِّنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٤٧
رَبِّ
rabbi
إِنِّيٓ
innī
أَعُوذُ
aʿūdhu
بِكَ
bika
أَنۡ
an
أَسۡـَٔلَكَ
asalaka
مَا
mā
لَيۡسَ
laysa
لِي
lī
بِهِۦ
bihi
عِلۡمٞۖ
ʿil'mun
وَإِلَّا
wa-illā
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لِي
lī
وَتَرۡحَمۡنِيٓ
watarḥamnī
أَكُن
akun
مِّنَ
mina
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
l-khāsirīna
٤٧
... “My Lord, I seek refuge in You from asking You about what I have no knowledge of, and unless You forgive me and have mercy on me, I will be one of the losers.”
رب اغفر لي ولوالدي ولمن دخل بيتي مومنا وللمومنين والمومنات ولا تزد الظالمين الا تبارا ٢٨
رَّبِّ ٱغْفِرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَىَّ وَلِمَن دَخَلَ بَيْتِىَ مُؤْمِنًۭا وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ وَلَا تَزِدِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ إِلَّا تَبَارًْا ٢٨
رَّبِّ
rabbi
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لِي
lī
وَلِوَٰلِدَيَّ
waliwālidayya
وَلِمَن
waliman
دَخَلَ
dakhala
بَيۡتِيَ
baytiya
مُؤۡمِنٗا
mu'minan
وَلِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
walil'mu'minīna
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِۖ
wal-mu'mināti
وَلَا
walā
تَزِدِ
tazidi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
إِلَّا
illā
تَبَارَۢا
tabāran
٢٨
My Lord! Forgive me, my parents, and whoever enters my house in faith, and ˹all˺ believing men and women. And increase the wrongdoers only in destruction.”