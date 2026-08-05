Dua of Prophet Yusuf
Yusuf's dua from the Quran to die as a Muslim and be joined with the righteous.
فاطر السماوات والارض انت وليي في الدنيا والاخرة توفني مسلما والحقني بالصالحين ١٠١
فَاطِرَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ أَنتَ وَلِىِّۦ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۖ تَوَفَّنِى مُسْلِمًۭا وَأَلْحِقْنِى بِٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٠١
فَاطِرَ
fāṭira
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
l-samāwāti
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
wal-arḍi
أَنتَ
anta
وَلِيِّۦ
waliyyī
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
وَٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۖ
wal-ākhirati
تَوَفَّنِي
tawaffanī
مُسۡلِمٗا
mus'liman
وَأَلۡحِقۡنِي
wa-alḥiq'nī
بِٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
bil-ṣāliḥīna
١٠١
... ˹O˺ Originator of the heavens and the earth! You are my Guardian in this world and the Hereafter. Allow me to die as one who submits and join me with the righteous.”