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Prophet Yaqub's Patience and Duas

Quran passages on Yaqub's patience, grief, hope, and reliance upon Allah.

فصبر جميل والله المستعان على ما تصفون ١٨
فَصَبْرٌۭ جَمِيلٌۭ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُسْتَعَانُ عَلَىٰ مَا تَصِفُونَ ١٨
فَصَبۡرٞ

faṣabrun

جَمِيلٞۖ

jamīlun

وَٱللَّهُ

wal-lahu

ٱلۡمُسۡتَعَانُ

l-mus'taʿānu

عَلَىٰ

ʿalā

مَا

تَصِفُونَ

taṣifūna

١٨

... “No! Your souls must have tempted you to do something ˹evil˺. So ˹I can only endure with˺ beautiful patience! It is Allah’s help that I seek to bear your claims.”
ان الحكم الا لله عليه توكلت وعليه فليتوكل المتوكلون ٦٧
إِنِ ٱلْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ ۖ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ ۖ وَعَلَيْهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ ٦٧
إِنِ

ini

ٱلۡحُكۡمُ

l-ḥuk'mu

إِلَّا

illā

لِلَّهِۖ

lillahi

عَلَيۡهِ

ʿalayhi

تَوَكَّلۡتُۖ

tawakkaltu

وَعَلَيۡهِ

waʿalayhi

فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ

falyatawakkali

ٱلۡمُتَوَكِّلُونَ

l-mutawakilūna

٦٧

... “O my sons! Do not enter ˹the city˺ all through one gate, but through separate gates. I cannot help you against ˹what is destined by˺ Allah in the least. It is only Allah Who decides. In Him I put my trust. And in Him let the faithful put their trust.”
فصبر جميل عسى الله ان ياتيني بهم جميعا انه هو العليم الحكيم ٨٣
فَصَبْرٌۭ جَمِيلٌ ۖ عَسَى ٱللَّهُ أَن يَأْتِيَنِى بِهِمْ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٨٣
فَصَبۡرٞ

faṣabrun

جَمِيلٌۖ

jamīlun

عَسَى

ʿasā

ٱللَّهُ

l-lahu

أَن

an

يَأۡتِيَنِي

yatiyanī

بِهِمۡ

bihim

جَمِيعًاۚ

jamīʿan

إِنَّهُۥ

innahu

هُوَ

huwa

ٱلۡعَلِيمُ

l-ʿalīmu

ٱلۡحَكِيمُ

l-ḥakīmu

٨٣

... “No! Your souls must have tempted you to do something ˹evil˺. So ˹I am left with nothing but˺ beautiful patience! I trust Allah will return them all to me. Surely He ˹alone˺ is the All-Knowing, All-Wise.”