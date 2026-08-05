Prophet Yaqub's Patience and Duas
Quran passages on Yaqub's patience, grief, hope, and reliance upon Allah.
فصبر جميل والله المستعان على ما تصفون ١٨
فَصَبْرٌۭ جَمِيلٌۭ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُسْتَعَانُ عَلَىٰ مَا تَصِفُونَ ١٨
فَصَبۡرٞ
faṣabrun
جَمِيلٞۖ
jamīlun
وَٱللَّهُ
wal-lahu
ٱلۡمُسۡتَعَانُ
l-mus'taʿānu
عَلَىٰ
ʿalā
مَا
mā
تَصِفُونَ
taṣifūna
١٨
... “No! Your souls must have tempted you to do something ˹evil˺. So ˹I can only endure with˺ beautiful patience! It is Allah’s help that I seek to bear your claims.”
ان الحكم الا لله عليه توكلت وعليه فليتوكل المتوكلون ٦٧
إِنِ ٱلْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ ۖ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ ۖ وَعَلَيْهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ ٦٧
إِنِ
ini
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
l-ḥuk'mu
إِلَّا
illā
لِلَّهِۖ
lillahi
عَلَيۡهِ
ʿalayhi
تَوَكَّلۡتُۖ
tawakkaltu
وَعَلَيۡهِ
waʿalayhi
فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ
falyatawakkali
ٱلۡمُتَوَكِّلُونَ
l-mutawakilūna
٦٧
... “O my sons! Do not enter ˹the city˺ all through one gate, but through separate gates. I cannot help you against ˹what is destined by˺ Allah in the least. It is only Allah Who decides. In Him I put my trust. And in Him let the faithful put their trust.”
فصبر جميل عسى الله ان ياتيني بهم جميعا انه هو العليم الحكيم ٨٣
فَصَبْرٌۭ جَمِيلٌ ۖ عَسَى ٱللَّهُ أَن يَأْتِيَنِى بِهِمْ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٨٣
فَصَبۡرٞ
faṣabrun
جَمِيلٌۖ
jamīlun
عَسَى
ʿasā
ٱللَّهُ
l-lahu
أَن
an
يَأۡتِيَنِي
yatiyanī
بِهِمۡ
bihim
جَمِيعًاۚ
jamīʿan
إِنَّهُۥ
innahu
هُوَ
huwa
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
l-ḥakīmu
٨٣
... “No! Your souls must have tempted you to do something ˹evil˺. So ˹I am left with nothing but˺ beautiful patience! I trust Allah will return them all to me. Surely He ˹alone˺ is the All-Knowing, All-Wise.”