Duas and Trust of Prophet Shuayb
Shuayb's duas from the Quran and declarations of trust, asking Allah to judge with truth.
ربنا افتح بيننا وبين قومنا بالحق وانت خير الفاتحين ٨٩
رَبَّنَا ٱفْتَحْ بَيْنَنَا وَبَيْنَ قَوْمِنَا بِٱلْحَقِّ وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلْفَـٰتِحِينَ ٨٩
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱفۡتَحۡ
if'taḥ
بَيۡنَنَا
baynanā
وَبَيۡنَ
wabayna
قَوۡمِنَا
qawminā
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
bil-ḥaqi
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
خَيۡرُ
khayru
ٱلۡفَٰتِحِينَ
l-fātiḥīna
٨٩
... Our Lord! Judge between us and our people with truth. You are the best of those who judge.”
وما توفيقي الا بالله عليه توكلت واليه انيب ٨٨
وَمَا تَوْفِيقِىٓ إِلَّا بِٱللَّهِ ۚ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ وَإِلَيْهِ أُنِيبُ ٨٨
وَمَا
wamā
تَوۡفِيقِيٓ
tawfīqī
إِلَّا
illā
بِٱللَّهِۚ
bil-lahi
عَلَيۡهِ
ʿalayhi
تَوَكَّلۡتُ
tawakkaltu
وَإِلَيۡهِ
wa-ilayhi
أُنِيبُ
unību
٨٨
... “O my people! Consider if I stand on a clear proof from my Lord and He has blessed me with a good provision from Him. I do not want to do what I am forbidding you from. I only intend reform to the best of my ability. My success comes only through Allah. In Him I trust and to Him I turn.