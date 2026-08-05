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Duas of Prophet Nuh

Duas of Nuh from the Quran for safe passage, rescue, forgiveness, and mercy for believers.

Duas For Safety & Protection

بسم الله مجراها ومرساها ان ربي لغفور رحيم ٤١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ مَجْر۪ىٰهَا وَمُرْسَىٰهَآ ۚ إِنَّ رَبِّى لَغَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٤١
بِسۡمِ

bis'mi

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

مَجۡر۪ىٰهَا

majrahā

وَمُرۡسَىٰهَآۚ

wamur'sāhā

إِنَّ

inna

رَبِّي

rabbī

لَغَفُورٞ

laghafūrun

رَّحِيمٞ

raḥīmun

٤١

... In the Name of Allah it will sail and cast anchor. Surely my Lord is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”
الحمد لله الذي نجانا من القوم الظالمين ٢٨ وقل رب انزلني منزلا مباركا وانت خير المنزلين ٢٩
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ٱلَّذِى نَجَّىٰنَا مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢٨ وَقُل رَّبِّ أَنزِلْنِى مُنزَلًۭا مُّبَارَكًۭا وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلْمُنزِلِينَ ٢٩
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ

l-ḥamdu

لِلَّهِ

lillahi

ٱلَّذِي

alladhī

نَجَّىٰنَا

najjānā

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٢٨

وَقُل

waqul

رَّبِّ

rabbi

أَنزِلۡنِي

anzil'nī

مُنزَلٗا

munzalan

مُّبَارَكٗا

mubārakan

وَأَنتَ

wa-anta

خَيۡرُ

khayru

ٱلۡمُنزِلِينَ

l-munzilīna

٢٩

... “All praise is for Allah, Who saved us from the wrongdoing people.” (28) And pray, “My Lord! Allow me a blessed landing, for You are the best accommodator.” (29)
اني مغلوب فانتصر ١٠
أَنِّى مَغْلُوبٌۭ فَٱنتَصِرْ ١٠
أَنِّي

annī

مَغۡلُوبٞ

maghlūbun

فَٱنتَصِرۡ

fa-intaṣir

١٠

... “I am helpless, so help ˹me˺!”

Duas For Forgiveness