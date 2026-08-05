Duas of Prophet Nuh
Duas of Nuh from the Quran for safe passage, rescue, forgiveness, and mercy for believers.
Duas For Safety & Protection
بسم الله مجراها ومرساها ان ربي لغفور رحيم ٤١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ مَجْر۪ىٰهَا وَمُرْسَىٰهَآ ۚ إِنَّ رَبِّى لَغَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٤١
بِسۡمِ
bis'mi
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
مَجۡر۪ىٰهَا
majrahā
وَمُرۡسَىٰهَآۚ
wamur'sāhā
إِنَّ
inna
رَبِّي
rabbī
لَغَفُورٞ
laghafūrun
رَّحِيمٞ
raḥīmun
٤١
... In the Name of Allah it will sail and cast anchor. Surely my Lord is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”
الحمد لله الذي نجانا من القوم الظالمين ٢٨ وقل رب انزلني منزلا مباركا وانت خير المنزلين ٢٩
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ٱلَّذِى نَجَّىٰنَا مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢٨ وَقُل رَّبِّ أَنزِلْنِى مُنزَلًۭا مُّبَارَكًۭا وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلْمُنزِلِينَ ٢٩
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
l-ḥamdu
لِلَّهِ
lillahi
ٱلَّذِي
alladhī
نَجَّىٰنَا
najjānā
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٢٨
وَقُل
waqul
رَّبِّ
rabbi
أَنزِلۡنِي
anzil'nī
مُنزَلٗا
munzalan
مُّبَارَكٗا
mubārakan
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
خَيۡرُ
khayru
ٱلۡمُنزِلِينَ
l-munzilīna
٢٩
... “All praise is for Allah, Who saved us from the wrongdoing people.” (28) And pray, “My Lord! Allow me a blessed landing, for You are the best accommodator.” (29)
اني مغلوب فانتصر ١٠
أَنِّى مَغْلُوبٌۭ فَٱنتَصِرْ ١٠
أَنِّي
annī
مَغۡلُوبٞ
maghlūbun
فَٱنتَصِرۡ
fa-intaṣir
١٠
... “I am helpless, so help ˹me˺!”