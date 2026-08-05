Duas of Prophet Musa
A collection of Prophet Musa's duas from the Quran for forgiveness, clarity, safety, guidance, and need.
رب اني لا املك الا نفسي واخي فافرق بيننا وبين القوم الفاسقين ٢٥
رَبِّ إِنِّى لَآ أَمْلِكُ إِلَّا نَفْسِى وَأَخِى ۖ فَٱفْرُقْ بَيْنَنَا وَبَيْنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْفَـٰسِقِينَ ٢٥
رَبِّ
rabbi
إِنِّي
innī
لَآ
lā
أَمۡلِكُ
amliku
إِلَّا
illā
نَفۡسِي
nafsī
وَأَخِيۖ
wa-akhī
فَٱفۡرُقۡ
fa-uf'ruq
بَيۡنَنَا
baynanā
وَبَيۡنَ
wabayna
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡفَٰسِقِينَ
l-fāsiqīna
٢٥
... “My Lord! I have no control over anyone except myself and my brother. So set us apart from the rebellious people.”
رب اغفر لي ولاخي وادخلنا في رحمتك وانت ارحم الراحمين ١٥١
رَبِّ ٱغْفِرْ لِى وَلِأَخِى وَأَدْخِلْنَا فِى رَحْمَتِكَ ۖ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ١٥١
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لِي
lī
وَلِأَخِي
wali-akhī
وَأَدۡخِلۡنَا
wa-adkhil'nā
فِي
fī
رَحۡمَتِكَۖ
raḥmatika
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
أَرۡحَمُ
arḥamu
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
l-rāḥimīna
١٥١
... “My Lord! Forgive me and my brother! And admit us into Your mercy. You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
انت ولينا فاغفر لنا وارحمنا وانت خير الغافرين ١٥٥ ۞ واكتب لنا في هاذه الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة انا هدنا اليك
أَنتَ وَلِيُّنَا فَٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَٱرْحَمْنَا ۖ وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلْغَـٰفِرِينَ ١٥٥ ۞ وَٱكْتُبْ لَنَا فِى هَـٰذِهِ ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ إِنَّا هُدْنَآ إِلَيْكَ ۚ
أَنتَ
anta
وَلِيُّنَا
waliyyunā
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
fa-igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَٱرۡحَمۡنَاۖ
wa-ir'ḥamnā
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
خَيۡرُ
khayru
ٱلۡغَٰفِرِينَ
l-ghāfirīna
١٥٥
۞ وَٱكۡتُبۡ
wa-uk'tub
لَنَا
lanā
فِي
fī
هَٰذِهِ
hādhihi
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
إِنَّا
innā
هُدۡنَآ
hud'nā
إِلَيۡكَۚ
ilayka
... “My Lord! Had You willed, You could have destroyed them long ago, and me as well. Will You destroy us for what the foolish among us have done? This is only a test from You—by which You allow whoever You will to stray and guide whoever You will. You are our Guardian. So forgive us and have mercy on us. You are the best forgiver. (155) Ordain for us what is good in this life and the next. Indeed, we have turned to You ˹in repentance˺.” ... (156)