Dua of Ibrahim and Ismail at the Ka'bah
The supplications of Ibrahim and Ismail while raising the foundations of the Ka'bah, asking for acceptance and guidance.
واذ يرفع ابراهيم القواعد من البيت واسماعيل ربنا تقبل منا انك انت السميع العليم ١٢٧ ربنا واجعلنا مسلمين لك ومن ذريتنا امة مسلمة لك وارنا مناسكنا وتب علينا انك انت التواب الرحيم ١٢٨ ربنا وابعث فيهم رسولا منهم يتلو عليهم اياتك ويعلمهم الكتاب والحكمة ويزكيهم انك انت العزيز الحكيم ١٢٩
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ ٱلْقَوَاعِدَ مِنَ ٱلْبَيْتِ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلُ رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١٢٧ رَبَّنَا وَٱجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ أُمَّةًۭ مُّسْلِمَةًۭ لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٢٨ رَبَّنَا وَٱبْعَثْ فِيهِمْ رَسُولًۭا مِّنْهُمْ يَتْلُواْ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَايَـٰتِكَ وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَيُزَكِّيهِمْ ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ١٢٩
وَإِذۡ
wa-idh
يَرۡفَعُ
yarfaʿu
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
ib'rāhīmu
ٱلۡقَوَاعِدَ
l-qawāʿida
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡبَيۡتِ
l-bayti
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلُ
wa-is'māʿīlu
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
تَقَبَّلۡ
taqabbal
مِنَّآۖ
minnā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
l-samīʿu
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
١٢٧
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
wa-ij'ʿalnā
مُسۡلِمَيۡنِ
mus'limayni
لَكَ
laka
وَمِن
wamin
ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ
dhurriyyatinā
أُمَّةٗ
ummatan
مُّسۡلِمَةٗ
mus'limatan
لَّكَ
laka
وَأَرِنَا
wa-arinā
مَنَاسِكَنَا
manāsikanā
وَتُبۡ
watub
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
ʿalaynā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
l-tawābu
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
l-raḥīmu
١٢٨
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَٱبۡعَثۡ
wa-ib'ʿath
فِيهِمۡ
fīhim
رَسُولٗا
rasūlan
مِّنۡهُمۡ
min'hum
يَتۡلُواْ
yatlū
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ʿalayhim
ءَايَٰتِكَ
āyātika
وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ
wayuʿallimuhumu
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
l-kitāba
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
wal-ḥik'mata
وَيُزَكِّيهِمۡۖ
wayuzakkīhim
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
l-ʿazīzu
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
l-ḥakīmu
١٢٩
And ˹remember˺ when Abraham raised the foundation of the House with Ishmael, ˹both praying,˺ “Our Lord! Accept ˹this˺ from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, All-Knowing. (127) Our Lord! Make us both ˹fully˺ submit to You and from our descendants a nation that will submit to You. Show us our rituals, and turn to us in grace. You are truly the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful. (128) Our Lord! Raise from among them a messenger who will recite to them Your revelations, teach them the Book and wisdom, and purify them. Indeed, You ˹alone˺ are the Almighty, All-Wise.” (129)