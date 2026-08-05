Prophet Ishaq in the Quran
Quran passages announcing Ishaq as a gift from Allah and describing blessings upon his descendants.
وامراته قايمة فضحكت فبشرناها باسحاق ومن وراء اسحاق يعقوب ٧١ قالت يا ويلتى االد وانا عجوز وهاذا بعلي شيخا ان هاذا لشيء عجيب ٧٢ قالوا اتعجبين من امر الله رحمت الله وبركاته عليكم اهل البيت انه حميد مجيد ٧٣
وَٱمْرَأَتُهُۥ قَآئِمَةٌۭ فَضَحِكَتْ فَبَشَّرْنَـٰهَا بِإِسْحَـٰقَ وَمِن وَرَآءِ إِسْحَـٰقَ يَعْقُوبَ ٧١ قَالَتْ يَـٰوَيْلَتَىٰٓ ءَأَلِدُ وَأَنَا۠ عَجُوزٌۭ وَهَـٰذَا بَعْلِى شَيْخًا ۖ إِنَّ هَـٰذَا لَشَىْءٌ عَجِيبٌۭ ٧٢ قَالُوٓاْ أَتَعْجَبِينَ مِنْ أَمْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۖ رَحْمَتُ ٱللَّهِ وَبَرَكَـٰتُهُۥ عَلَيْكُمْ أَهْلَ ٱلْبَيْتِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ حَمِيدٌۭ مَّجِيدٌۭ ٧٣
وَٱمۡرَأَتُهُۥ
wa-im'ra-atuhu
قَآئِمَةٞ
qāimatun
فَضَحِكَتۡ
faḍaḥikat
فَبَشَّرۡنَٰهَا
fabasharnāhā
بِإِسۡحَٰقَ
bi-is'ḥāqa
وَمِن
wamin
وَرَآءِ
warāi
إِسۡحَٰقَ
is'ḥāqa
يَعۡقُوبَ
yaʿqūba
٧١
قَالَتۡ
qālat
يَٰوَيۡلَتَىٰٓ
yāwaylatā
ءَأَلِدُ
a-alidu
وَأَنَا۠
wa-anā
عَجُوزٞ
ʿajūzun
وَهَٰذَا
wahādhā
بَعۡلِي
baʿlī
شَيۡخًاۖ
shaykhan
إِنَّ
inna
هَٰذَا
hādhā
لَشَيۡءٌ
lashayon
عَجِيبٞ
ʿajībun
٧٢
قَالُوٓاْ
qālū
أَتَعۡجَبِينَ
ataʿjabīna
مِنۡ
min
أَمۡرِ
amri
ٱللَّهِۖ
l-lahi
رَحۡمَتُ
raḥmatu
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
وَبَرَكَٰتُهُۥ
wabarakātuhu
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
ʿalaykum
أَهۡلَ
ahla
ٱلۡبَيۡتِۚ
l-bayti
إِنَّهُۥ
innahu
حَمِيدٞ
ḥamīdun
مَّجِيدٞ
majīdun
٧٣
And his wife was standing by, so she laughed, then We gave her good news of ˹the birth of˺ Isaac, and, after him, Jacob. (71) She wondered, “Oh, my! How can I have a child in this old age, and my husband here is an old man? This is truly an astonishing thing!” (72) They responded, “Are you astonished by Allah’s decree? May Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you, O people of this house. Indeed, He is Praiseworthy, All-Glorious.” (73)
وبشرناه باسحاق نبيا من الصالحين ١١٢ وباركنا عليه وعلى اسحاق ومن ذريتهما محسن وظالم لنفسه مبين ١١٣
وَبَشَّرْنَـٰهُ بِإِسْحَـٰقَ نَبِيًّۭا مِّنَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١١٢ وَبَـٰرَكْنَا عَلَيْهِ وَعَلَىٰٓ إِسْحَـٰقَ ۚ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِهِمَا مُحْسِنٌۭ وَظَالِمٌۭ لِّنَفْسِهِۦ مُبِينٌۭ ١١٣
وَبَشَّرۡنَٰهُ
wabasharnāhu
بِإِسۡحَٰقَ
bi-is'ḥāqa
نَبِيّٗا
nabiyyan
مِّنَ
mina
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
l-ṣāliḥīna
١١٢
وَبَٰرَكۡنَا
wabāraknā
عَلَيۡهِ
ʿalayhi
وَعَلَىٰٓ
waʿalā
إِسۡحَٰقَۚ
is'ḥāqa
وَمِن
wamin
ذُرِّيَّتِهِمَا
dhurriyyatihimā
مُحۡسِنٞ
muḥ'sinun
وَظَالِمٞ
waẓālimun
لِّنَفۡسِهِۦ
linafsihi
مُبِينٞ
mubīnun
١١٣
We ˹later˺ gave him good news of Isaac—a prophet, and one of the righteous. (112) We blessed him and Isaac as well. Some of their descendants did good, while others clearly wronged themselves. (113)