Prophet Ilyas in the Quran
Quran passages recounting Ilyas's call to worship Allah alone and honoring him among the righteous.
وان الياس لمن المرسلين ١٢٣ اذ قال لقومه الا تتقون ١٢٤ اتدعون بعلا وتذرون احسن الخالقين ١٢٥ الله ربكم ورب ابايكم الاولين ١٢٦ فكذبوه فانهم لمحضرون ١٢٧ الا عباد الله المخلصين ١٢٨ وتركنا عليه في الاخرين ١٢٩ سلام على ال ياسين ١٣٠ انا كذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٣١ انه من عبادنا المومنين ١٣٢
وَإِنَّ إِلْيَاسَ لَمِنَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ١٢٣ إِذْ قَالَ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ أَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ١٢٤ أَتَدْعُونَ بَعْلًۭا وَتَذَرُونَ أَحْسَنَ ٱلْخَـٰلِقِينَ ١٢٥ ٱللَّهَ رَبَّكُمْ وَرَبَّ ءَابَآئِكُمُ ٱلْأَوَّلِينَ ١٢٦ فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَإِنَّهُمْ لَمُحْضَرُونَ ١٢٧ إِلَّا عِبَادَ ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمُخْلَصِينَ ١٢٨ وَتَرَكْنَا عَلَيْهِ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ ١٢٩ سَلَـٰمٌ عَلَىٰٓ إِلْ يَاسِينَ ١٣٠ إِنَّا كَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ١٣١ إِنَّهُۥ مِنْ عِبَادِنَا ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١٣٢
وَإِنَّ
wa-inna
إِلۡيَاسَ
il'yāsa
لَمِنَ
lamina
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
l-mur'salīna
١٢٣
إِذۡ
idh
قَالَ
qāla
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
liqawmihi
أَلَا
alā
تَتَّقُونَ
tattaqūna
١٢٤
أَتَدۡعُونَ
atadʿūna
بَعۡلٗا
baʿlan
وَتَذَرُونَ
watadharūna
أَحۡسَنَ
aḥsana
ٱلۡخَٰلِقِينَ
l-khāliqīna
١٢٥
ٱللَّهَ
al-laha
رَبَّكُمۡ
rabbakum
وَرَبَّ
warabba
ءَابَآئِكُمُ
ābāikumu
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
l-awalīna
١٢٦
فَكَذَّبُوهُ
fakadhabūhu
فَإِنَّهُمۡ
fa-innahum
لَمُحۡضَرُونَ
lamuḥ'ḍarūna
١٢٧
إِلَّا
illā
عِبَادَ
ʿibāda
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
ٱلۡمُخۡلَصِينَ
l-mukh'laṣīna
١٢٨
وَتَرَكۡنَا
wataraknā
عَلَيۡهِ
ʿalayhi
فِي
fī
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
l-ākhirīna
١٢٩
سَلَٰمٌ
salāmun
عَلَىٰٓ
ʿalā
إِلۡ يَاسِينَ
il yāsīna
١٣٠
إِنَّا
innā
كَذَٰلِكَ
kadhālika
نَجۡزِي
najzī
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
l-muḥ'sinīna
١٣١
إِنَّهُۥ
innahu
مِنۡ
min
عِبَادِنَا
ʿibādinā
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
l-mu'minīna
١٣٢
And Elias was indeed one of the messengers. (123) ˹Remember˺ when he said to his people, “Will you not fear ˹Allah˺? (124) Do you call upon ˹the idol of˺ Ba’l and abandon the Best of Creators— (125) Allah, your Lord and the Lord of your forefathers?” (126) But they rejected him, so they will certainly be brought ˹for punishment˺. (127) But not the chosen servants of Allah. (128) We blessed him ˹with honourable mention˺ among later generations: (129) “Peace be upon Elias.” (130) Indeed, this is how We reward the good-doers. (131) He was truly one of Our faithful servants. (132)