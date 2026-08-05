Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
Back to Duas

Prophet Ilyas in the Quran

Quran passages recounting Ilyas's call to worship Allah alone and honoring him among the righteous.

وان الياس لمن المرسلين ١٢٣ اذ قال لقومه الا تتقون ١٢٤ اتدعون بعلا وتذرون احسن الخالقين ١٢٥ الله ربكم ورب ابايكم الاولين ١٢٦ فكذبوه فانهم لمحضرون ١٢٧ الا عباد الله المخلصين ١٢٨ وتركنا عليه في الاخرين ١٢٩ سلام على ال ياسين ١٣٠ انا كذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٣١ انه من عبادنا المومنين ١٣٢
وَإِنَّ إِلْيَاسَ لَمِنَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ١٢٣ إِذْ قَالَ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ أَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ١٢٤ أَتَدْعُونَ بَعْلًۭا وَتَذَرُونَ أَحْسَنَ ٱلْخَـٰلِقِينَ ١٢٥ ٱللَّهَ رَبَّكُمْ وَرَبَّ ءَابَآئِكُمُ ٱلْأَوَّلِينَ ١٢٦ فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَإِنَّهُمْ لَمُحْضَرُونَ ١٢٧ إِلَّا عِبَادَ ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمُخْلَصِينَ ١٢٨ وَتَرَكْنَا عَلَيْهِ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ ١٢٩ سَلَـٰمٌ عَلَىٰٓ إِلْ يَاسِينَ ١٣٠ إِنَّا كَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ١٣١ إِنَّهُۥ مِنْ عِبَادِنَا ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١٣٢
وَإِنَّ

wa-inna

إِلۡيَاسَ

il'yāsa

لَمِنَ

lamina

ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ

l-mur'salīna

١٢٣

إِذۡ

idh

قَالَ

qāla

لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ

liqawmihi

أَلَا

alā

تَتَّقُونَ

tattaqūna

١٢٤

أَتَدۡعُونَ

atadʿūna

بَعۡلٗا

baʿlan

وَتَذَرُونَ

watadharūna

أَحۡسَنَ

aḥsana

ٱلۡخَٰلِقِينَ

l-khāliqīna

١٢٥

ٱللَّهَ

al-laha

رَبَّكُمۡ

rabbakum

وَرَبَّ

warabba

ءَابَآئِكُمُ

ābāikumu

ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ

l-awalīna

١٢٦

فَكَذَّبُوهُ

fakadhabūhu

فَإِنَّهُمۡ

fa-innahum

لَمُحۡضَرُونَ

lamuḥ'ḍarūna

١٢٧

إِلَّا

illā

عِبَادَ

ʿibāda

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

ٱلۡمُخۡلَصِينَ

l-mukh'laṣīna

١٢٨

وَتَرَكۡنَا

wataraknā

عَلَيۡهِ

ʿalayhi

فِي

ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ

l-ākhirīna

١٢٩

سَلَٰمٌ

salāmun

عَلَىٰٓ

ʿalā

إِلۡ يَاسِينَ

il yāsīna

١٣٠

إِنَّا

innā

كَذَٰلِكَ

kadhālika

نَجۡزِي

najzī

ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ

l-muḥ'sinīna

١٣١

إِنَّهُۥ

innahu

مِنۡ

min

عِبَادِنَا

ʿibādinā

ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ

l-mu'minīna

١٣٢

And Elias was indeed one of the messengers. (123) ˹Remember˺ when he said to his people, “Will you not fear ˹Allah˺? (124) Do you call upon ˹the idol of˺ Ba’l and abandon the Best of Creators— (125) Allah, your Lord and the Lord of your forefathers?” (126) But they rejected him, so they will certainly be brought ˹for punishment˺. (127) But not the chosen servants of Allah. (128) We blessed him ˹with honourable mention˺ among later generations: (129) “Peace be upon Elias.” (130) Indeed, this is how We reward the good-doers. (131) He was truly one of Our faithful servants. (132)