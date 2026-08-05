Prophet Idris in the Quran
Quran passages describing Idris as truthful, elevated, patient, and righteous.
واذكر في الكتاب ادريس انه كان صديقا نبيا ٥٦ ورفعناه مكانا عليا ٥٧
وَٱذْكُرْ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ إِدْرِيسَ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ صِدِّيقًۭا نَّبِيًّۭا ٥٦ وَرَفَعْنَـٰهُ مَكَانًا عَلِيًّا ٥٧
وَٱذۡكُرۡ
wa-udh'kur
فِي
fī
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
l-kitābi
إِدۡرِيسَۚ
id'rīsa
إِنَّهُۥ
innahu
كَانَ
kāna
صِدِّيقٗا
ṣiddīqan
نَّبِيّٗا
nabiyyan
٥٦
وَرَفَعۡنَٰهُ
warafaʿnāhu
مَكَانًا
makānan
عَلِيًّا
ʿaliyyan
٥٧
And mention in the Book ˹O Prophet, the story of˺ Enoch. He was surely a man of truth and a prophet. (56) And We elevated him to an honourable status. (57)
واسماعيل وادريس وذا الكفل كل من الصابرين ٨٥
وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِدْرِيسَ وَذَا ٱلْكِفْلِ ۖ كُلٌّۭ مِّنَ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ٨٥
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
wa-is'māʿīla
وَإِدۡرِيسَ
wa-id'rīsa
وَذَا
wadhā
ٱلۡكِفۡلِۖ
l-kif'li
كُلّٞ
kullun
مِّنَ
mina
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
l-ṣābirīna
٨٥
And ˹remember˺ Ishmael, Enoch, and Ⱬul-Kifl. They were all steadfast.