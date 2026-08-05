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Prophet Idris in the Quran

Quran passages describing Idris as truthful, elevated, patient, and righteous.

واذكر في الكتاب ادريس انه كان صديقا نبيا ٥٦ ورفعناه مكانا عليا ٥٧
وَٱذْكُرْ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ إِدْرِيسَ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ صِدِّيقًۭا نَّبِيًّۭا ٥٦ وَرَفَعْنَـٰهُ مَكَانًا عَلِيًّا ٥٧
وَٱذۡكُرۡ

wa-udh'kur

فِي

ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ

l-kitābi

إِدۡرِيسَۚ

id'rīsa

إِنَّهُۥ

innahu

كَانَ

kāna

صِدِّيقٗا

ṣiddīqan

نَّبِيّٗا

nabiyyan

٥٦

وَرَفَعۡنَٰهُ

warafaʿnāhu

مَكَانًا

makānan

عَلِيًّا

ʿaliyyan

٥٧

And mention in the Book ˹O Prophet, the story of˺ Enoch. He was surely a man of truth and a prophet. (56) And We elevated him to an honourable status.  (57)
واسماعيل وادريس وذا الكفل كل من الصابرين ٨٥
وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِدْرِيسَ وَذَا ٱلْكِفْلِ ۖ كُلٌّۭ مِّنَ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ٨٥
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ

wa-is'māʿīla

وَإِدۡرِيسَ

wa-id'rīsa

وَذَا

wadhā

ٱلۡكِفۡلِۖ

l-kif'li

كُلّٞ

kullun

مِّنَ

mina

ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ

l-ṣābirīna

٨٥

And ˹remember˺ Ishmael, Enoch, and Ⱬul-Kifl. They were all steadfast.