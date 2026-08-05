Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
Back to Duas

Powerful Duas from the Quran

A broad collection of concise and meaningful duas from the Quran by theme.

ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

ءَاتِنَا

ātinā

فِي

ٱلدُّنۡيَا

l-dun'yā

حَسَنَةٗ

ḥasanatan

وَفِي

wafī

ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ

l-ākhirati

حَسَنَةٗ

ḥasanatan

وَقِنَا

waqinā

عَذَابَ

ʿadhāba

ٱلنَّارِ

l-nāri

٢٠١

... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

ظَلَمۡنَآ

ẓalamnā

أَنفُسَنَا

anfusanā

وَإِن

wa-in

لَّمۡ

lam

تَغۡفِرۡ

taghfir

لَنَا

lanā

وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا

watarḥamnā

لَنَكُونَنَّ

lanakūnanna

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ

l-khāsirīna

٢٣

... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”
لا الاه الا انت سبحانك اني كنت من الظالمين ٨٧
لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّآ أَنتَ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ إِنِّى كُنتُ مِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٧
لَّآ

إِلَٰهَ

ilāha

إِلَّآ

illā

أَنتَ

anta

سُبۡحَٰنَكَ

sub'ḥānaka

إِنِّي

innī

كُنتُ

kuntu

مِنَ

mina

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٨٧

... “There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except You. Glory be to You! I have certainly done wrong.”