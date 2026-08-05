Powerful Duas from the Quran
A broad collection of concise and meaningful duas from the Quran by theme.
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ظَلَمۡنَآ
ẓalamnā
أَنفُسَنَا
anfusanā
وَإِن
wa-in
لَّمۡ
lam
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لَنَا
lanā
وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا
watarḥamnā
لَنَكُونَنَّ
lanakūnanna
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
l-khāsirīna
٢٣
... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”
لا الاه الا انت سبحانك اني كنت من الظالمين ٨٧
لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّآ أَنتَ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ إِنِّى كُنتُ مِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٧
لَّآ
lā
إِلَٰهَ
ilāha
إِلَّآ
illā
أَنتَ
anta
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
sub'ḥānaka
إِنِّي
innī
كُنتُ
kuntu
مِنَ
mina
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٨٧
... “There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except You. Glory be to You! I have certainly done wrong.”