Duas for Peace
Duas from the Quran for wellbeing in this life and the Hereafter, righteous family life, and hearts free from resentment.
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
ربنا هب لنا من ازواجنا وذرياتنا قرة اعين واجعلنا للمتقين اماما ٧٤
رَبَّنَا هَبْ لَنَا مِنْ أَزْوَٰجِنَا وَذُرِّيَّـٰتِنَا قُرَّةَ أَعْيُنٍْ وَٱجْعَلْنَا لِلْمُتَّقِينَ إِمَامًا ٧٤
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
هَبۡ
hab
لَنَا
lanā
مِنۡ
min
أَزۡوَٰجِنَا
azwājinā
وَذُرِّيَّٰتِنَا
wadhurriyyātinā
قُرَّةَ
qurrata
أَعۡيُنٖ
aʿyunin
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
wa-ij'ʿalnā
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
lil'muttaqīna
إِمَامًا
imāman
٧٤
... “Our Lord! Bless us with ˹pious˺ spouses and offspring who will be the joy of our hearts, and make us models for the righteous.”
ربنا اغفر لنا ولاخواننا الذين سبقونا بالايمان ولا تجعل في قلوبنا غلا للذين امنوا ربنا انك رءوف رحيم ١٠
رَبَّنَا ٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَلِإِخْوَٰنِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ سَبَقُونَا بِٱلْإِيمَـٰنِ وَلَا تَجْعَلْ فِى قُلُوبِنَا غِلًّۭا لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ رَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌ ١٠
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَلِإِخۡوَٰنِنَا
wali-ikh'wāninā
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
سَبَقُونَا
sabaqūnā
بِٱلۡإِيمَٰنِ
bil-īmāni
وَلَا
walā
تَجۡعَلۡ
tajʿal
فِي
fī
قُلُوبِنَا
qulūbinā
غِلّٗا
ghillan
لِّلَّذِينَ
lilladhīna
ءَامَنُواْ
āmanū
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
رَءُوفٞ
raūfun
رَّحِيمٌ
raḥīmun
١٠
... “Our Lord! Forgive us and our fellow believers who preceded us in faith, and do not allow bitterness into our hearts towards those who believe. Our Lord! Indeed, You are Ever Gracious, Most Merciful.”