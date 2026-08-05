Duas and Quran Passages for Patience
Duas from the Quran and passages on patience, steadfastness, trust in Allah, and dignified endurance during hardship.
ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وثبت اقدامنا وانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
أَفۡرِغۡ
afrigh
عَلَيۡنَا
ʿalaynā
صَبۡرٗا
ṣabran
وَثَبِّتۡ
wathabbit
أَقۡدَامَنَا
aqdāmanā
وَٱنصُرۡنَا
wa-unṣur'nā
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٢٥٠
... “Our Lord! Shower us with perseverance, make our steps firm, and give us victory over the disbelieving people.”
ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وتوفنا مسلمين ١٢٦
رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَتَوَفَّنَا مُسْلِمِينَ ١٢٦
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
أَفۡرِغۡ
afrigh
عَلَيۡنَا
ʿalaynā
صَبۡرٗا
ṣabran
وَتَوَفَّنَا
watawaffanā
مُسۡلِمِينَ
mus'limīna
١٢٦
... Our Lord! Shower us with perseverance, and let us die while submitting ˹to You˺.”
فصبر جميل والله المستعان على ما تصفون ١٨
فَصَبْرٌۭ جَمِيلٌۭ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُسْتَعَانُ عَلَىٰ مَا تَصِفُونَ ١٨
فَصَبۡرٞ
faṣabrun
جَمِيلٞۖ
jamīlun
وَٱللَّهُ
wal-lahu
ٱلۡمُسۡتَعَانُ
l-mus'taʿānu
عَلَىٰ
ʿalā
مَا
mā
تَصِفُونَ
taṣifūna
١٨
... “No! Your souls must have tempted you to do something ˹evil˺. So ˹I can only endure with˺ beautiful patience! It is Allah’s help that I seek to bear your claims.”