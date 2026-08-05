Duas for Palestine and the Oppressed
Duas from the Quran for oppressed believers, asking Allah for steadfastness, rescue, forgiveness, mercy, and unity.
ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وثبت اقدامنا وانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
أَفۡرِغۡ
afrigh
عَلَيۡنَا
ʿalaynā
صَبۡرٗا
ṣabran
وَثَبِّتۡ
wathabbit
أَقۡدَامَنَا
aqdāmanā
وَٱنصُرۡنَا
wa-unṣur'nā
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٢٥٠
... “Our Lord! Shower us with perseverance, make our steps firm, and give us victory over the disbelieving people.”
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
تَوَكَّلۡنَا
tawakkalnā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تَجۡعَلۡنَا
tajʿalnā
فِتۡنَةٗ
fit'natan
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
lil'qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٨٥
وَنَجِّنَا
wanajjinā
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٨٦
... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)
ربنا وسعت كل شيء رحمة وعلما فاغفر للذين تابوا واتبعوا سبيلك وقهم عذاب الجحيم ٧ ربنا وادخلهم جنات عدن التي وعدتهم ومن صلح من ابايهم وازواجهم وذرياتهم انك انت العزيز الحكيم ٨ وقهم السييات ومن تق السييات يوميذ فقد رحمته وذالك هو الفوز العظيم ٩
رَبَّنَا وَسِعْتَ كُلَّ شَىْءٍْ رَّحْمَةًۭ وَعِلْمًۭا فَٱغْفِرْ لِلَّذِينَ تَابُواْ وَٱتَّبَعُواْ سَبِيلَكَ وَقِهِمْ عَذَابَ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ٧ رَبَّنَا وَأَدْخِلْهُمْ جَنَّـٰتِ عَدْنٍ ٱلَّتِى وَعَدتَّهُمْ وَمَن صَلَحَ مِنْ ءَابَآئِهِمْ وَأَزْوَٰجِهِمْ وَذُرِّيَّـٰتِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٨ وَقِهِمُ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ ۚ وَمَن تَقِ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ يَوْمَئِذٍْ فَقَدْ رَحِمْتَهُۥ ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ هُوَ ٱلْفَوْزُ ٱلْعَظِيمُ ٩
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَسِعۡتَ
wasiʿ'ta
كُلَّ
kulla
شَيۡءٖ
shayin
رَّحۡمَةٗ
raḥmatan
وَعِلۡمٗا
waʿil'man
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
fa-igh'fir
لِلَّذِينَ
lilladhīna
تَابُواْ
tābū
وَٱتَّبَعُواْ
wa-ittabaʿū
سَبِيلَكَ
sabīlaka
وَقِهِمۡ
waqihim
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
l-jaḥīmi
٧
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَأَدۡخِلۡهُمۡ
wa-adkhil'hum
جَنَّٰتِ
jannāti
عَدۡنٍ
ʿadnin
ٱلَّتِي
allatī
وَعَدتَّهُمۡ
waʿadttahum
وَمَن
waman
صَلَحَ
ṣalaḥa
مِنۡ
min
ءَابَآئِهِمۡ
ābāihim
وَأَزۡوَٰجِهِمۡ
wa-azwājihim
وَذُرِّيَّٰتِهِمۡۚ
wadhurriyyātihim
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
l-ʿazīzu
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
l-ḥakīmu
٨
وَقِهِمُ
waqihimu
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِۚ
l-sayiāti
وَمَن
waman
تَقِ
taqi
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ
l-sayiāti
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
yawma-idhin
فَقَدۡ
faqad
رَحِمۡتَهُۥۚ
raḥim'tahu
وَذَٰلِكَ
wadhālika
هُوَ
huwa
ٱلۡفَوۡزُ
l-fawzu
ٱلۡعَظِيمُ
l-ʿaẓīmu
٩
... “Our Lord! You encompass everything in ˹Your˺ mercy and knowledge. So forgive those who repent and follow Your Way, and protect them from the torment of the Hellfire. (7) Our Lord! Admit them into the Gardens of Eternity which You have promised them, along with the righteous among their parents, spouses, and descendants. You ˹alone˺ are truly the Almighty, All-Wise. (8) And protect them from ˹the consequences of their˺ evil deeds. For whoever You protect from the evil of their deeds on that Day will have been shown Your mercy. That is ˹truly˺ the ultimate triumph.” (9)