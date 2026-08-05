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Duas for New Muslims

Short duas from the Quran for new Muslims seeking guidance, forgiveness, knowledge, and steadfast faith.

بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١ الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢ الرحمان الرحيم ٣ مالك يوم الدين ٤ اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥ اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦ صراط الذين انعمت عليهم غير المغضوب عليهم ولا الضالين ٧
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٣ مَـٰلِكِ يَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤ إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥ ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ ٦ صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ٧
بِسۡمِ

bis'mi

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ

l-raḥmāni

ٱلرَّحِيمِ

l-raḥīmi

١

ٱلۡحَمۡدُ

al-ḥamdu

لِلَّهِ

lillahi

رَبِّ

rabbi

ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ

l-ʿālamīna

٢

ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ

al-raḥmāni

ٱلرَّحِيمِ

l-raḥīmi

٣

مَٰلِكِ

māliki

يَوۡمِ

yawmi

ٱلدِّينِ

l-dīni

٤

إِيَّاكَ

iyyāka

نَعۡبُدُ

naʿbudu

وَإِيَّاكَ

wa-iyyāka

نَسۡتَعِينُ

nastaʿīnu

٥

ٱهۡدِنَا

ih'dinā

ٱلصِّرَٰطَ

l-ṣirāṭa

ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ

l-mus'taqīma

٦

صِرَٰطَ

ṣirāṭa

ٱلَّذِينَ

alladhīna

أَنۡعَمۡتَ

anʿamta

عَلَيۡهِمۡ

ʿalayhim

غَيۡرِ

ghayri

ٱلۡمَغۡضُوبِ

l-maghḍūbi

عَلَيۡهِمۡ

ʿalayhim

وَلَا

walā

ٱلضَّآلِّينَ

l-ḍālīna

٧

In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful. (1) All praise is for Allah—Lord of all worlds, (2) the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful, (3) Master of the Day of Judgment. (4) You ˹alone˺ we worship and You ˹alone˺ we ask for help. (5) Guide us along the Straight Path, (6) the Path of those You have blessed—not those You are displeased with, or those who are astray.  (7)
ربنا لا تزغ قلوبنا بعد اذ هديتنا وهب لنا من لدنك رحمة انك انت الوهاب ٨ ربنا انك جامع الناس ليوم لا ريب فيه ان الله لا يخلف الميعاد ٩
رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْوَهَّابُ ٨ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ ٱلنَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍْ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ٩
رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تُزِغۡ

tuzigh

قُلُوبَنَا

qulūbanā

بَعۡدَ

baʿda

إِذۡ

idh

هَدَيۡتَنَا

hadaytanā

وَهَبۡ

wahab

لَنَا

lanā

مِن

min

لَّدُنكَ

ladunka

رَحۡمَةًۚ

raḥmatan

إِنَّكَ

innaka

أَنتَ

anta

ٱلۡوَهَّابُ

l-wahābu

٨

رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

إِنَّكَ

innaka

جَامِعُ

jāmiʿu

ٱلنَّاسِ

l-nāsi

لِيَوۡمٖ

liyawmin

لَّا

رَيۡبَ

rayba

فِيهِۚ

fīhi

إِنَّ

inna

ٱللَّهَ

l-laha

لَا

يُخۡلِفُ

yukh'lifu

ٱلۡمِيعَادَ

l-mīʿāda

٩

˹They say,˺ “Our Lord! Do not let our hearts deviate after you have guided us. Grant us Your mercy. You are indeed the Giver ˹of all bounties˺. (8) Our Lord! You will certainly gather all humanity for the ˹promised˺ Day—about which there is no doubt. Surely Allah does not break His promise.” (9)
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

ظَلَمۡنَآ

ẓalamnā

أَنفُسَنَا

anfusanā

وَإِن

wa-in

لَّمۡ

lam

تَغۡفِرۡ

taghfir

لَنَا

lanā

وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا

watarḥamnā

لَنَكُونَنَّ

lanakūnanna

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ

l-khāsirīna

٢٣

... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”