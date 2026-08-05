Duas for New Muslims
Short duas from the Quran for new Muslims seeking guidance, forgiveness, knowledge, and steadfast faith.
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١ الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢ الرحمان الرحيم ٣ مالك يوم الدين ٤ اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥ اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦ صراط الذين انعمت عليهم غير المغضوب عليهم ولا الضالين ٧
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٣ مَـٰلِكِ يَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤ إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥ ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ ٦ صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ٧
بِسۡمِ
bis'mi
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
l-raḥmāni
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
l-raḥīmi
١
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
al-ḥamdu
لِلَّهِ
lillahi
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
l-ʿālamīna
٢
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
al-raḥmāni
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
l-raḥīmi
٣
مَٰلِكِ
māliki
يَوۡمِ
yawmi
ٱلدِّينِ
l-dīni
٤
إِيَّاكَ
iyyāka
نَعۡبُدُ
naʿbudu
وَإِيَّاكَ
wa-iyyāka
نَسۡتَعِينُ
nastaʿīnu
٥
ٱهۡدِنَا
ih'dinā
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
l-ṣirāṭa
ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ
l-mus'taqīma
٦
صِرَٰطَ
ṣirāṭa
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
anʿamta
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ʿalayhim
غَيۡرِ
ghayri
ٱلۡمَغۡضُوبِ
l-maghḍūbi
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ʿalayhim
وَلَا
walā
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
l-ḍālīna
٧
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful. (1) All praise is for Allah—Lord of all worlds, (2) the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful, (3) Master of the Day of Judgment. (4) You ˹alone˺ we worship and You ˹alone˺ we ask for help. (5) Guide us along the Straight Path, (6) the Path of those You have blessed—not those You are displeased with, or those who are astray. (7)
ربنا لا تزغ قلوبنا بعد اذ هديتنا وهب لنا من لدنك رحمة انك انت الوهاب ٨ ربنا انك جامع الناس ليوم لا ريب فيه ان الله لا يخلف الميعاد ٩
رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْوَهَّابُ ٨ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ ٱلنَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍْ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ٩
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تُزِغۡ
tuzigh
قُلُوبَنَا
qulūbanā
بَعۡدَ
baʿda
إِذۡ
idh
هَدَيۡتَنَا
hadaytanā
وَهَبۡ
wahab
لَنَا
lanā
مِن
min
لَّدُنكَ
ladunka
رَحۡمَةًۚ
raḥmatan
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡوَهَّابُ
l-wahābu
٨
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
جَامِعُ
jāmiʿu
ٱلنَّاسِ
l-nāsi
لِيَوۡمٖ
liyawmin
لَّا
lā
رَيۡبَ
rayba
فِيهِۚ
fīhi
إِنَّ
inna
ٱللَّهَ
l-laha
لَا
lā
يُخۡلِفُ
yukh'lifu
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
l-mīʿāda
٩
˹They say,˺ “Our Lord! Do not let our hearts deviate after you have guided us. Grant us Your mercy. You are indeed the Giver ˹of all bounties˺. (8) Our Lord! You will certainly gather all humanity for the ˹promised˺ Day—about which there is no doubt. Surely Allah does not break His promise.” (9)
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ظَلَمۡنَآ
ẓalamnā
أَنفُسَنَا
anfusanā
وَإِن
wa-in
لَّمۡ
lam
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لَنَا
lanā
وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا
watarḥamnā
لَنَكُونَنَّ
lanakūnanna
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
l-khāsirīna
٢٣
... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”