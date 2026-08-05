Duas for Allah's Mercy
A collection of duas from the Quran focused on asking Allah for mercy.
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ظَلَمۡنَآ
ẓalamnā
أَنفُسَنَا
anfusanā
وَإِن
wa-in
لَّمۡ
lam
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لَنَا
lanā
وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا
watarḥamnā
لَنَكُونَنَّ
lanakūnanna
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
l-khāsirīna
٢٣
... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”
رب اغفر لي ولاخي وادخلنا في رحمتك وانت ارحم الراحمين ١٥١
رَبِّ ٱغْفِرْ لِى وَلِأَخِى وَأَدْخِلْنَا فِى رَحْمَتِكَ ۖ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ١٥١
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لِي
lī
وَلِأَخِي
wali-akhī
وَأَدۡخِلۡنَا
wa-adkhil'nā
فِي
fī
رَحۡمَتِكَۖ
raḥmatika
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
أَرۡحَمُ
arḥamu
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
l-rāḥimīna
١٥١
... “My Lord! Forgive me and my brother! And admit us into Your mercy. You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
انت ولينا فاغفر لنا وارحمنا وانت خير الغافرين ١٥٥ ۞ واكتب لنا في هاذه الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة انا هدنا اليك
أَنتَ وَلِيُّنَا فَٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَٱرْحَمْنَا ۖ وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلْغَـٰفِرِينَ ١٥٥ ۞ وَٱكْتُبْ لَنَا فِى هَـٰذِهِ ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ إِنَّا هُدْنَآ إِلَيْكَ ۚ
أَنتَ
anta
وَلِيُّنَا
waliyyunā
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
fa-igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَٱرۡحَمۡنَاۖ
wa-ir'ḥamnā
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
خَيۡرُ
khayru
ٱلۡغَٰفِرِينَ
l-ghāfirīna
١٥٥
۞ وَٱكۡتُبۡ
wa-uk'tub
لَنَا
lanā
فِي
fī
هَٰذِهِ
hādhihi
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
إِنَّا
innā
هُدۡنَآ
hud'nā
إِلَيۡكَۚ
ilayka
... “My Lord! Had You willed, You could have destroyed them long ago, and me as well. Will You destroy us for what the foolish among us have done? This is only a test from You—by which You allow whoever You will to stray and guide whoever You will. You are our Guardian. So forgive us and have mercy on us. You are the best forgiver. (155) Ordain for us what is good in this life and the next. Indeed, we have turned to You ˹in repentance˺.” ... (156)