Quran Context for Laylatul Qadr
Quran verses about Laylatul Qadr, revelation, divine decree, peace, and calling upon Allah, without presenting a specific Sunnah supplication.
انا انزلناه في ليلة مباركة انا كنا منذرين ٣ فيها يفرق كل امر حكيم ٤ امرا من عندنا انا كنا مرسلين ٥ رحمة من ربك انه هو السميع العليم ٦
إِنَّآ أَنزَلْنَـٰهُ فِى لَيْلَةٍْ مُّبَـٰرَكَةٍ ۚ إِنَّا كُنَّا مُنذِرِينَ ٣ فِيهَا يُفْرَقُ كُلُّ أَمْرٍ حَكِيمٍ ٤ أَمْرًۭا مِّنْ عِندِنَآ ۚ إِنَّا كُنَّا مُرْسِلِينَ ٥ رَحْمَةًۭ مِّن رَّبِّكَ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٦
إِنَّآ
innā
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
anzalnāhu
فِي
fī
لَيۡلَةٖ
laylatin
مُّبَٰرَكَةٍۚ
mubārakatin
إِنَّا
innā
كُنَّا
kunnā
مُنذِرِينَ
mundhirīna
٣
فِيهَا
fīhā
يُفۡرَقُ
yuf'raqu
كُلُّ
kullu
أَمۡرٍ
amrin
حَكِيمٍ
ḥakīmin
٤
أَمۡرٗا
amran
مِّنۡ
min
عِندِنَآۚ
ʿindinā
إِنَّا
innā
كُنَّا
kunnā
مُرۡسِلِينَ
mur'silīna
٥
رَحۡمَةٗ
raḥmatan
مِّن
min
رَّبِّكَۚ
rabbika
إِنَّهُۥ
innahu
هُوَ
huwa
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
l-samīʿu
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
٦
Indeed, We sent it down on a blessed night, for We always warn ˹against evil˺. (3) On that night every matter of wisdom is ordained (4) by a command from Us, for We have always sent ˹messengers˺ (5) as a mercy from your Lord. He ˹alone˺ is truly the All-Hearing, All-Knowing— (6)
انا انزلناه في ليلة القدر ١ وما ادراك ما ليلة القدر ٢ ليلة القدر خير من الف شهر ٣ تنزل الملايكة والروح فيها باذن ربهم من كل امر ٤ سلام هي حتى مطلع الفجر ٥
إِنَّآ أَنزَلْنَـٰهُ فِى لَيْلَةِ ٱلْقَدْرِ ١ وَمَآ أَدْرَىٰكَ مَا لَيْلَةُ ٱلْقَدْرِ ٢ لَيْلَةُ ٱلْقَدْرِ خَيْرٌۭ مِّنْ أَلْفِ شَهْرٍْ ٣ تَنَزَّلُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةُ وَٱلرُّوحُ فِيهَا بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِم مِّن كُلِّ أَمْرٍْ ٤ سَلَـٰمٌ هِىَ حَتَّىٰ مَطْلَعِ ٱلْفَجْرِ ٥
إِنَّآ
innā
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
anzalnāhu
فِي
fī
لَيۡلَةِ
laylati
ٱلۡقَدۡرِ
l-qadri
١
وَمَآ
wamā
أَدۡرَىٰكَ
adrāka
مَا
mā
لَيۡلَةُ
laylatu
ٱلۡقَدۡرِ
l-qadri
٢
لَيۡلَةُ
laylatu
ٱلۡقَدۡرِ
l-qadri
خَيۡرٞ
khayrun
مِّنۡ
min
أَلۡفِ
alfi
شَهۡرٖ
shahrin
٣
تَنَزَّلُ
tanazzalu
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةُ
l-malāikatu
وَٱلرُّوحُ
wal-rūḥu
فِيهَا
fīhā
بِإِذۡنِ
bi-idh'ni
رَبِّهِم
rabbihim
مِّن
min
كُلِّ
kulli
أَمۡرٖ
amrin
٤
سَلَٰمٌ
salāmun
هِيَ
hiya
حَتَّىٰ
ḥattā
مَطۡلَعِ
maṭlaʿi
ٱلۡفَجۡرِ
l-fajri
٥
Indeed, ˹it is˺ We ˹Who˺ sent this ˹Quran˺ down on the Night of Glory. (1) And what will make you realize what the Night of Glory is? (2) The Night of Glory is better than a thousand months. (3) That night the angels and the ˹holy˺ spirit descend, by the permission of their Lord, for every ˹decreed˺ matter. (4) It is all peace until the break of dawn. (5)