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Quran Context for Laylatul Qadr

Quran verses about Laylatul Qadr, revelation, divine decree, peace, and calling upon Allah, without presenting a specific Sunnah supplication.

انا انزلناه في ليلة مباركة انا كنا منذرين ٣ فيها يفرق كل امر حكيم ٤ امرا من عندنا انا كنا مرسلين ٥ رحمة من ربك انه هو السميع العليم ٦
إِنَّآ أَنزَلْنَـٰهُ فِى لَيْلَةٍْ مُّبَـٰرَكَةٍ ۚ إِنَّا كُنَّا مُنذِرِينَ ٣ فِيهَا يُفْرَقُ كُلُّ أَمْرٍ حَكِيمٍ ٤ أَمْرًۭا مِّنْ عِندِنَآ ۚ إِنَّا كُنَّا مُرْسِلِينَ ٥ رَحْمَةًۭ مِّن رَّبِّكَ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٦
إِنَّآ

innā

أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ

anzalnāhu

فِي

لَيۡلَةٖ

laylatin

مُّبَٰرَكَةٍۚ

mubārakatin

إِنَّا

innā

كُنَّا

kunnā

مُنذِرِينَ

mundhirīna

٣

فِيهَا

fīhā

يُفۡرَقُ

yuf'raqu

كُلُّ

kullu

أَمۡرٍ

amrin

حَكِيمٍ

ḥakīmin

٤

أَمۡرٗا

amran

مِّنۡ

min

عِندِنَآۚ

ʿindinā

إِنَّا

innā

كُنَّا

kunnā

مُرۡسِلِينَ

mur'silīna

٥

رَحۡمَةٗ

raḥmatan

مِّن

min

رَّبِّكَۚ

rabbika

إِنَّهُۥ

innahu

هُوَ

huwa

ٱلسَّمِيعُ

l-samīʿu

ٱلۡعَلِيمُ

l-ʿalīmu

٦

Indeed, We sent it down on a blessed night, for We always warn ˹against evil˺. (3) On that night every matter of wisdom is ordained (4) by a command from Us, for We have always sent ˹messengers˺ (5) as a mercy from your Lord. He ˹alone˺ is truly the All-Hearing, All-Knowing— (6)
انا انزلناه في ليلة القدر ١ وما ادراك ما ليلة القدر ٢ ليلة القدر خير من الف شهر ٣ تنزل الملايكة والروح فيها باذن ربهم من كل امر ٤ سلام هي حتى مطلع الفجر ٥
إِنَّآ أَنزَلْنَـٰهُ فِى لَيْلَةِ ٱلْقَدْرِ ١ وَمَآ أَدْرَىٰكَ مَا لَيْلَةُ ٱلْقَدْرِ ٢ لَيْلَةُ ٱلْقَدْرِ خَيْرٌۭ مِّنْ أَلْفِ شَهْرٍْ ٣ تَنَزَّلُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةُ وَٱلرُّوحُ فِيهَا بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِم مِّن كُلِّ أَمْرٍْ ٤ سَلَـٰمٌ هِىَ حَتَّىٰ مَطْلَعِ ٱلْفَجْرِ ٥
إِنَّآ

innā

أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ

anzalnāhu

فِي

لَيۡلَةِ

laylati

ٱلۡقَدۡرِ

l-qadri

١

وَمَآ

wamā

أَدۡرَىٰكَ

adrāka

مَا

لَيۡلَةُ

laylatu

ٱلۡقَدۡرِ

l-qadri

٢

لَيۡلَةُ

laylatu

ٱلۡقَدۡرِ

l-qadri

خَيۡرٞ

khayrun

مِّنۡ

min

أَلۡفِ

alfi

شَهۡرٖ

shahrin

٣

تَنَزَّلُ

tanazzalu

ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةُ

l-malāikatu

وَٱلرُّوحُ

wal-rūḥu

فِيهَا

fīhā

بِإِذۡنِ

bi-idh'ni

رَبِّهِم

rabbihim

مِّن

min

كُلِّ

kulli

أَمۡرٖ

amrin

٤

سَلَٰمٌ

salāmun

هِيَ

hiya

حَتَّىٰ

ḥattā

مَطۡلَعِ

maṭlaʿi

ٱلۡفَجۡرِ

l-fajri

٥

Indeed, ˹it is˺ We ˹Who˺ sent this ˹Quran˺ down on the Night of Glory. (1) And what will make you realize what the Night of Glory is? (2) The Night of Glory is better than a thousand months. (3) That night the angels and the ˹holy˺ spirit descend, by the permission of their Lord, for every ˹decreed˺ matter. (4) It is all peace until the break of dawn. (5)