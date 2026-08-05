Duas for Humility
Duas from the Quran expressing repentance, need, and dependence upon Allah.
ربنا ظلمنا انفسنا وان لم تغفر لنا وترحمنا لنكونن من الخاسرين ٢٣
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٢٣
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ظَلَمۡنَآ
ẓalamnā
أَنفُسَنَا
anfusanā
وَإِن
wa-in
لَّمۡ
lam
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لَنَا
lanā
وَتَرۡحَمۡنَا
watarḥamnā
لَنَكُونَنَّ
lanakūnanna
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
l-khāsirīna
٢٣
... “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us and have mercy on us, we will certainly be losers.”
ربنا اتنا من لدنك رحمة وهيي لنا من امرنا رشدا ١٠
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةًۭ وَهَيِّئْ لَنَا مِنْ أَمْرِنَا رَشَدًۭا ١٠
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
مِن
min
لَّدُنكَ
ladunka
رَحۡمَةٗ
raḥmatan
وَهَيِّئۡ
wahayyi
لَنَا
lanā
مِنۡ
min
أَمۡرِنَا
amrinā
رَشَدٗا
rashadan
١٠
... “Our Lord! Grant us mercy from Yourself and guide us rightly through our ordeal.”
رب اغفر وارحم وانت خير الراحمين ١١٨
رَّبِّ ٱغْفِرْ وَٱرْحَمْ وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ١١٨
رَّبِّ
rabbi
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
وَٱرۡحَمۡ
wa-ir'ḥam
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
خَيۡرُ
khayru
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
l-rāḥimīna
١١٨
... “My Lord! Forgive and have mercy, for You are the best of those who show mercy.”