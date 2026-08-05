Duas for the Hereafter
A collection of duas from the Quran asking for success in the next life.
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
ربنا ما خلقت هاذا باطلا سبحانك فقنا عذاب النار ١٩١ ربنا انك من تدخل النار فقد اخزيته وما للظالمين من انصار ١٩٢ ربنا اننا سمعنا مناديا ينادي للايمان ان امنوا بربكم فامنا ربنا فاغفر لنا ذنوبنا وكفر عنا سيياتنا وتوفنا مع الابرار ١٩٣ ربنا واتنا ما وعدتنا على رسلك ولا تخزنا يوم القيامة انك لا تخلف الميعاد ١٩٤
رَبَّنَا مَا خَلَقْتَ هَـٰذَا بَـٰطِلًۭا سُبْحَـٰنَكَ فَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ١٩١ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ مَن تُدْخِلِ ٱلنَّارَ فَقَدْ أَخْزَيْتَهُۥ ۖ وَمَا لِلظَّـٰلِمِينَ مِنْ أَنصَارٍْ ١٩٢ رَّبَّنَآ إِنَّنَا سَمِعْنَا مُنَادِيًۭا يُنَادِى لِلْإِيمَـٰنِ أَنْ ءَامِنُواْ بِرَبِّكُمْ فَـَٔامَنَّا ۚ رَبَّنَا فَٱغْفِرْ لَنَا ذُنُوبَنَا وَكَفِّرْ عَنَّا سَيِّـَٔاتِنَا وَتَوَفَّنَا مَعَ ٱلْأَبْرَارِ ١٩٣ رَبَّنَا وَءَاتِنَا مَا وَعَدتَّنَا عَلَىٰ رُسُلِكَ وَلَا تُخْزِنَا يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ ۗ إِنَّكَ لَا تُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ١٩٤
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
مَا
mā
خَلَقۡتَ
khalaqta
هَٰذَا
hādhā
بَٰطِلٗا
bāṭilan
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
sub'ḥānaka
فَقِنَا
faqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
١٩١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
مَن
man
تُدۡخِلِ
tud'khili
ٱلنَّارَ
l-nāra
فَقَدۡ
faqad
أَخۡزَيۡتَهُۥۖ
akhzaytahu
وَمَا
wamā
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
lilẓẓālimīna
مِنۡ
min
أَنصَارٖ
anṣārin
١٩٢
رَّبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّنَا
innanā
سَمِعۡنَا
samiʿ'nā
مُنَادِيٗا
munādiyan
يُنَادِي
yunādī
لِلۡإِيمَٰنِ
lil'īmāni
أَنۡ
an
ءَامِنُواْ
āminū
بِرَبِّكُمۡ
birabbikum
فَـَٔامَنَّاۚ
faāmannā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
fa-igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
ذُنُوبَنَا
dhunūbanā
وَكَفِّرۡ
wakaffir
عَنَّا
ʿannā
سَيِّـَٔاتِنَا
sayyiātinā
وَتَوَفَّنَا
watawaffanā
مَعَ
maʿa
ٱلۡأَبۡرَارِ
l-abrāri
١٩٣
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَءَاتِنَا
waātinā
مَا
mā
وَعَدتَّنَا
waʿadttanā
عَلَىٰ
ʿalā
رُسُلِكَ
rusulika
وَلَا
walā
تُخۡزِنَا
tukh'zinā
يَوۡمَ
yawma
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۖ
l-qiyāmati
إِنَّكَ
innaka
لَا
lā
تُخۡلِفُ
tukh'lifu
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
l-mīʿāda
١٩٤
... “Our Lord! You have not created ˹all of˺ this without purpose. Glory be to You! Protect us from the torment of the Fire. (191) Our Lord! Indeed, those You commit to the Fire will be ˹completely˺ disgraced! And the wrongdoers will have no helpers. (192) Our Lord! We have heard the caller to ˹true˺ belief, ˹proclaiming,˺ ‘Believe in your Lord ˹alone˺,’ so we believed. Our Lord! Forgive our sins, absolve us of our misdeeds, and join us with the virtuous when we die. (193) Our Lord! Grant us what You have promised us through Your messengers and do not put us to shame on Judgment Day—for certainly You never fail in Your promise.” (194)
فاطر السماوات والارض انت وليي في الدنيا والاخرة توفني مسلما والحقني بالصالحين ١٠١
فَاطِرَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ أَنتَ وَلِىِّۦ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۖ تَوَفَّنِى مُسْلِمًۭا وَأَلْحِقْنِى بِٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٠١
فَاطِرَ
fāṭira
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
l-samāwāti
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
wal-arḍi
أَنتَ
anta
وَلِيِّۦ
waliyyī
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
وَٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۖ
wal-ākhirati
تَوَفَّنِي
tawaffanī
مُسۡلِمٗا
mus'liman
وَأَلۡحِقۡنِي
wa-alḥiq'nī
بِٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
bil-ṣāliḥīna
١٠١
... ˹O˺ Originator of the heavens and the earth! You are my Guardian in this world and the Hereafter. Allow me to die as one who submits and join me with the righteous.”