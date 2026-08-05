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Duas for Diseases of the Heart

Duas from the Quran for steadfast hearts, mercy during illness, forgiveness, and spiritual healing, without medical claims.

ربنا لا تزغ قلوبنا بعد اذ هديتنا وهب لنا من لدنك رحمة انك انت الوهاب ٨ ربنا انك جامع الناس ليوم لا ريب فيه ان الله لا يخلف الميعاد ٩
رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْوَهَّابُ ٨ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ ٱلنَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍْ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ٩
رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تُزِغۡ

tuzigh

قُلُوبَنَا

qulūbanā

بَعۡدَ

baʿda

إِذۡ

idh

هَدَيۡتَنَا

hadaytanā

وَهَبۡ

wahab

لَنَا

lanā

مِن

min

لَّدُنكَ

ladunka

رَحۡمَةًۚ

raḥmatan

إِنَّكَ

innaka

أَنتَ

anta

ٱلۡوَهَّابُ

l-wahābu

٨

رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

إِنَّكَ

innaka

جَامِعُ

jāmiʿu

ٱلنَّاسِ

l-nāsi

لِيَوۡمٖ

liyawmin

لَّا

رَيۡبَ

rayba

فِيهِۚ

fīhi

إِنَّ

inna

ٱللَّهَ

l-laha

لَا

يُخۡلِفُ

yukh'lifu

ٱلۡمِيعَادَ

l-mīʿāda

٩

˹They say,˺ “Our Lord! Do not let our hearts deviate after you have guided us. Grant us Your mercy. You are indeed the Giver ˹of all bounties˺. (8) Our Lord! You will certainly gather all humanity for the ˹promised˺ Day—about which there is no doubt. Surely Allah does not break His promise.” (9)
اني مسني الضر وانت ارحم الراحمين ٨٣
أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلضُّرُّ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٨٣
أَنِّي

annī

مَسَّنِيَ

massaniya

ٱلضُّرُّ

l-ḍuru

وَأَنتَ

wa-anta

أَرۡحَمُ

arḥamu

ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ

l-rāḥimīna

٨٣

... “I have been touched with adversity, and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
ولا تخزني يوم يبعثون ٨٧ يوم لا ينفع مال ولا بنون ٨٨ الا من اتى الله بقلب سليم ٨٩
وَلَا تُخْزِنِى يَوْمَ يُبْعَثُونَ ٨٧ يَوْمَ لَا يَنفَعُ مَالٌۭ وَلَا بَنُونَ ٨٨ إِلَّا مَنْ أَتَى ٱللَّهَ بِقَلْبٍْ سَلِيمٍْ ٨٩
وَلَا

walā

تُخۡزِنِي

tukh'zinī

يَوۡمَ

yawma

يُبۡعَثُونَ

yub'ʿathūna

٨٧

يَوۡمَ

yawma

لَا

يَنفَعُ

yanfaʿu

مَالٞ

mālun

وَلَا

walā

بَنُونَ

banūna

٨٨

إِلَّا

illā

مَنۡ

man

أَتَى

atā

ٱللَّهَ

l-laha

بِقَلۡبٖ

biqalbin

سَلِيمٖ

salīmin

٨٩

And do not disgrace me on the Day all will be resurrected— (87) the Day when neither wealth nor children will be of any benefit. (88) Only those who come before Allah with a pure heart ˹will be saved˺.”  (89)