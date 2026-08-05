Duas for the Heart and a Clean Heart
Duas from the Quran for steadfast guidance, a sound and clean heart, forgiveness, and freedom from resentment.
ربنا لا تزغ قلوبنا بعد اذ هديتنا وهب لنا من لدنك رحمة انك انت الوهاب ٨ ربنا انك جامع الناس ليوم لا ريب فيه ان الله لا يخلف الميعاد ٩
رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْوَهَّابُ ٨ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ ٱلنَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍْ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ٩
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تُزِغۡ
tuzigh
قُلُوبَنَا
qulūbanā
بَعۡدَ
baʿda
إِذۡ
idh
هَدَيۡتَنَا
hadaytanā
وَهَبۡ
wahab
لَنَا
lanā
مِن
min
لَّدُنكَ
ladunka
رَحۡمَةًۚ
raḥmatan
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡوَهَّابُ
l-wahābu
٨
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
جَامِعُ
jāmiʿu
ٱلنَّاسِ
l-nāsi
لِيَوۡمٖ
liyawmin
لَّا
lā
رَيۡبَ
rayba
فِيهِۚ
fīhi
إِنَّ
inna
ٱللَّهَ
l-laha
لَا
lā
يُخۡلِفُ
yukh'lifu
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
l-mīʿāda
٩
˹They say,˺ “Our Lord! Do not let our hearts deviate after you have guided us. Grant us Your mercy. You are indeed the Giver ˹of all bounties˺. (8) Our Lord! You will certainly gather all humanity for the ˹promised˺ Day—about which there is no doubt. Surely Allah does not break His promise.” (9)
ولا تخزني يوم يبعثون ٨٧ يوم لا ينفع مال ولا بنون ٨٨ الا من اتى الله بقلب سليم ٨٩
وَلَا تُخْزِنِى يَوْمَ يُبْعَثُونَ ٨٧ يَوْمَ لَا يَنفَعُ مَالٌۭ وَلَا بَنُونَ ٨٨ إِلَّا مَنْ أَتَى ٱللَّهَ بِقَلْبٍْ سَلِيمٍْ ٨٩
وَلَا
walā
تُخۡزِنِي
tukh'zinī
يَوۡمَ
yawma
يُبۡعَثُونَ
yub'ʿathūna
٨٧
يَوۡمَ
yawma
لَا
lā
يَنفَعُ
yanfaʿu
مَالٞ
mālun
وَلَا
walā
بَنُونَ
banūna
٨٨
إِلَّا
illā
مَنۡ
man
أَتَى
atā
ٱللَّهَ
l-laha
بِقَلۡبٖ
biqalbin
سَلِيمٖ
salīmin
٨٩
And do not disgrace me on the Day all will be resurrected— (87) the Day when neither wealth nor children will be of any benefit. (88) Only those who come before Allah with a pure heart ˹will be saved˺.” (89)
ربنا اغفر لنا ولاخواننا الذين سبقونا بالايمان ولا تجعل في قلوبنا غلا للذين امنوا ربنا انك رءوف رحيم ١٠
رَبَّنَا ٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَلِإِخْوَٰنِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ سَبَقُونَا بِٱلْإِيمَـٰنِ وَلَا تَجْعَلْ فِى قُلُوبِنَا غِلًّۭا لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ رَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌ ١٠
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَلِإِخۡوَٰنِنَا
wali-ikh'wāninā
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
سَبَقُونَا
sabaqūnā
بِٱلۡإِيمَٰنِ
bil-īmāni
وَلَا
walā
تَجۡعَلۡ
tajʿal
فِي
fī
قُلُوبِنَا
qulūbinā
غِلّٗا
ghillan
لِّلَّذِينَ
lilladhīna
ءَامَنُواْ
āmanū
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
رَءُوفٞ
raūfun
رَّحِيمٌ
raḥīmun
١٠
... “Our Lord! Forgive us and our fellow believers who preceded us in faith, and do not allow bitterness into our hearts towards those who believe. Our Lord! Indeed, You are Ever Gracious, Most Merciful.”