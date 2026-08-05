Duas for Hajj & Umrah
Duas from the Quran associated with Makkah and pilgrimage, asking for security, acceptance, family wellbeing, prayer, and goodness in the Hereafter.
رب اجعل هاذا بلدا امنا وارزق اهله من الثمرات من امن منهم بالله واليوم الاخر
رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْ هَـٰذَا بَلَدًا ءَامِنًۭا وَٱرْزُقْ أَهْلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ مَنْ ءَامَنَ مِنْهُم بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱجۡعَلۡ
ij'ʿal
هَٰذَا
hādhā
بَلَدًا
baladan
ءَامِنٗا
āminan
وَٱرۡزُقۡ
wa-ur'zuq
أَهۡلَهُۥ
ahlahu
مِنَ
mina
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
l-thamarāti
مَنۡ
man
ءَامَنَ
āmana
مِنۡهُم
min'hum
بِٱللَّهِ
bil-lahi
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
wal-yawmi
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ
l-ākhiri
... “My Lord, make this city ˹of Mecca˺ secure and provide fruits to its people—those among them who believe in Allah and the Last Day.” He answered, “As for those who disbelieve, I will let them enjoy themselves for a little while, then I will condemn them to the torment of the Fire. What an evil destination!”
ربنا تقبل منا انك انت السميع العليم ١٢٧ ربنا واجعلنا مسلمين لك ومن ذريتنا امة مسلمة لك وارنا مناسكنا وتب علينا انك انت التواب الرحيم ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١٢٧ رَبَّنَا وَٱجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ أُمَّةًۭ مُّسْلِمَةًۭ لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
تَقَبَّلۡ
taqabbal
مِنَّآۖ
minnā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
l-samīʿu
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
١٢٧
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
wa-ij'ʿalnā
مُسۡلِمَيۡنِ
mus'limayni
لَكَ
laka
وَمِن
wamin
ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ
dhurriyyatinā
أُمَّةٗ
ummatan
مُّسۡلِمَةٗ
mus'limatan
لَّكَ
laka
وَأَرِنَا
wa-arinā
مَنَاسِكَنَا
manāsikanā
وَتُبۡ
watub
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
ʿalaynā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
l-tawābu
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
l-raḥīmu
١٢٨
... “Our Lord! Accept ˹this˺ from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, All-Knowing. (127) Our Lord! Make us both ˹fully˺ submit to You and from our descendants a nation that will submit to You. Show us our rituals, and turn to us in grace. You are truly the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful. (128)
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”