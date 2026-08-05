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Duas for Fear

Duas from the Quran and passages for fear, vulnerability, safety, and reliance upon Allah.

رب اما تريني ما يوعدون ٩٣ رب فلا تجعلني في القوم الظالمين ٩٤
رَّبِّ إِمَّا تُرِيَنِّى مَا يُوعَدُونَ ٩٣ رَبِّ فَلَا تَجْعَلْنِى فِى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٩٤
رَّبِّ

rabbi

إِمَّا

immā

تُرِيَنِّي

turiyannī

مَا

يُوعَدُونَ

yūʿadūna

٩٣

رَبِّ

rabbi

فَلَا

falā

تَجۡعَلۡنِي

tajʿalnī

فِي

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٩٤

... “My Lord! Should You show me what they are threatened with, (93) then, my Lord, do not count me among the wrongdoing people.” (94)
رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
رَبِّ نَجِّنِى مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢١
رَبِّ

rabbi

نَجِّنِي

najjinī

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٢١

... “My Lord! Deliver me from the wrongdoing people.”
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى

ʿalā

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

تَوَكَّلۡنَا

tawakkalnā

رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تَجۡعَلۡنَا

tajʿalnā

فِتۡنَةٗ

fit'natan

لِّلۡقَوۡمِ

lil'qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٨٥

وَنَجِّنَا

wanajjinā

بِرَحۡمَتِكَ

biraḥmatika

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ

l-kāfirīna

٨٦

... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)