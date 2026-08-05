Duas for Fear
Duas from the Quran and passages for fear, vulnerability, safety, and reliance upon Allah.
رب اما تريني ما يوعدون ٩٣ رب فلا تجعلني في القوم الظالمين ٩٤
رَّبِّ إِمَّا تُرِيَنِّى مَا يُوعَدُونَ ٩٣ رَبِّ فَلَا تَجْعَلْنِى فِى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٩٤
رَّبِّ
rabbi
إِمَّا
immā
تُرِيَنِّي
turiyannī
مَا
mā
يُوعَدُونَ
yūʿadūna
٩٣
رَبِّ
rabbi
فَلَا
falā
تَجۡعَلۡنِي
tajʿalnī
فِي
fī
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٩٤
... “My Lord! Should You show me what they are threatened with, (93) then, my Lord, do not count me among the wrongdoing people.” (94)
رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
رَبِّ نَجِّنِى مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢١
رَبِّ
rabbi
نَجِّنِي
najjinī
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٢١
... “My Lord! Deliver me from the wrongdoing people.”
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
تَوَكَّلۡنَا
tawakkalnā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تَجۡعَلۡنَا
tajʿalnā
فِتۡنَةٗ
fit'natan
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
lil'qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٨٥
وَنَجِّنَا
wanajjinā
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٨٦
... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)