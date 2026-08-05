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Duas for Exam Success

Duas from the Quran for students seeking guidance, knowledge, clarity, and help in times of need.

ربنا لا تزغ قلوبنا بعد اذ هديتنا وهب لنا من لدنك رحمة انك انت الوهاب ٨ ربنا انك جامع الناس ليوم لا ريب فيه ان الله لا يخلف الميعاد ٩
رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْوَهَّابُ ٨ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ ٱلنَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍْ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ٩
رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تُزِغۡ

tuzigh

قُلُوبَنَا

qulūbanā

بَعۡدَ

baʿda

إِذۡ

idh

هَدَيۡتَنَا

hadaytanā

وَهَبۡ

wahab

لَنَا

lanā

مِن

min

لَّدُنكَ

ladunka

رَحۡمَةًۚ

raḥmatan

إِنَّكَ

innaka

أَنتَ

anta

ٱلۡوَهَّابُ

l-wahābu

٨

رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

إِنَّكَ

innaka

جَامِعُ

jāmiʿu

ٱلنَّاسِ

l-nāsi

لِيَوۡمٖ

liyawmin

لَّا

رَيۡبَ

rayba

فِيهِۚ

fīhi

إِنَّ

inna

ٱللَّهَ

l-laha

لَا

يُخۡلِفُ

yukh'lifu

ٱلۡمِيعَادَ

l-mīʿāda

٩

˹They say,˺ “Our Lord! Do not let our hearts deviate after you have guided us. Grant us Your mercy. You are indeed the Giver ˹of all bounties˺. (8) Our Lord! You will certainly gather all humanity for the ˹promised˺ Day—about which there is no doubt. Surely Allah does not break His promise.” (9)
رب اشرح لي صدري ٢٥ ويسر لي امري ٢٦ واحلل عقدة من لساني ٢٧ يفقهوا قولي ٢٨
رَبِّ ٱشْرَحْ لِى صَدْرِى ٢٥ وَيَسِّرْ لِىٓ أَمْرِى ٢٦ وَٱحْلُلْ عُقْدَةًۭ مِّن لِّسَانِى ٢٧ يَفْقَهُواْ قَوْلِى ٢٨
رَبِّ

rabbi

ٱشۡرَحۡ

ish'raḥ

لِي

صَدۡرِي

ṣadrī

٢٥

وَيَسِّرۡ

wayassir

لِيٓ

أَمۡرِي

amrī

٢٦

وَٱحۡلُلۡ

wa-uḥ'lul

عُقۡدَةٗ

ʿuq'datan

مِّن

min

لِّسَانِي

lisānī

٢٧

يَفۡقَهُواْ

yafqahū

قَوۡلِي

qawlī

٢٨

... “My Lord! Uplift my heart for me, (25) and make my task easy, (26) and remove the impediment from my tongue (27) so people may understand my speech, (28)
رب زدني علما ١١٤
رَّبِّ زِدْنِى عِلْمًۭا ١١٤
رَّبِّ

rabbi

زِدۡنِي

zid'nī

عِلۡمٗا

ʿil'man

١١٤

... “My Lord! Increase me in knowledge.”