Duas for Exam Success
Duas from the Quran for students seeking guidance, knowledge, clarity, and help in times of need.
ربنا لا تزغ قلوبنا بعد اذ هديتنا وهب لنا من لدنك رحمة انك انت الوهاب ٨ ربنا انك جامع الناس ليوم لا ريب فيه ان الله لا يخلف الميعاد ٩
رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْوَهَّابُ ٨ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ ٱلنَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍْ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱلْمِيعَادَ ٩
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تُزِغۡ
tuzigh
قُلُوبَنَا
qulūbanā
بَعۡدَ
baʿda
إِذۡ
idh
هَدَيۡتَنَا
hadaytanā
وَهَبۡ
wahab
لَنَا
lanā
مِن
min
لَّدُنكَ
ladunka
رَحۡمَةًۚ
raḥmatan
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡوَهَّابُ
l-wahābu
٨
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
جَامِعُ
jāmiʿu
ٱلنَّاسِ
l-nāsi
لِيَوۡمٖ
liyawmin
لَّا
lā
رَيۡبَ
rayba
فِيهِۚ
fīhi
إِنَّ
inna
ٱللَّهَ
l-laha
لَا
lā
يُخۡلِفُ
yukh'lifu
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
l-mīʿāda
٩
˹They say,˺ “Our Lord! Do not let our hearts deviate after you have guided us. Grant us Your mercy. You are indeed the Giver ˹of all bounties˺. (8) Our Lord! You will certainly gather all humanity for the ˹promised˺ Day—about which there is no doubt. Surely Allah does not break His promise.” (9)
رب اشرح لي صدري ٢٥ ويسر لي امري ٢٦ واحلل عقدة من لساني ٢٧ يفقهوا قولي ٢٨
رَبِّ ٱشْرَحْ لِى صَدْرِى ٢٥ وَيَسِّرْ لِىٓ أَمْرِى ٢٦ وَٱحْلُلْ عُقْدَةًۭ مِّن لِّسَانِى ٢٧ يَفْقَهُواْ قَوْلِى ٢٨
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱشۡرَحۡ
ish'raḥ
لِي
lī
صَدۡرِي
ṣadrī
٢٥
وَيَسِّرۡ
wayassir
لِيٓ
lī
أَمۡرِي
amrī
٢٦
وَٱحۡلُلۡ
wa-uḥ'lul
عُقۡدَةٗ
ʿuq'datan
مِّن
min
لِّسَانِي
lisānī
٢٧
يَفۡقَهُواْ
yafqahū
قَوۡلِي
qawlī
٢٨
... “My Lord! Uplift my heart for me, (25) and make my task easy, (26) and remove the impediment from my tongue (27) so people may understand my speech, (28)
رب زدني علما ١١٤
رَّبِّ زِدْنِى عِلْمًۭا ١١٤
رَّبِّ
rabbi
زِدۡنِي
zid'nī
عِلۡمٗا
ʿil'man
١١٤
... “My Lord! Increase me in knowledge.”