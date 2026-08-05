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Duas Against Enemies and Harmful People

Duas from the Quran for protection, justice, steadfastness, and rescue from harmful people.

ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وثبت اقدامنا وانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٥٠
رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

أَفۡرِغۡ

afrigh

عَلَيۡنَا

ʿalaynā

صَبۡرٗا

ṣabran

وَثَبِّتۡ

wathabbit

أَقۡدَامَنَا

aqdāmanā

وَٱنصُرۡنَا

wa-unṣur'nā

عَلَى

ʿalā

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ

l-kāfirīna

٢٥٠

... “Our Lord! Shower us with perseverance, make our steps firm, and give us victory over the disbelieving people.”
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى

ʿalā

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

تَوَكَّلۡنَا

tawakkalnā

رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تَجۡعَلۡنَا

tajʿalnā

فِتۡنَةٗ

fit'natan

لِّلۡقَوۡمِ

lil'qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٨٥

وَنَجِّنَا

wanajjinā

بِرَحۡمَتِكَ

biraḥmatika

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ

l-kāfirīna

٨٦

... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)
رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
رَبِّ نَجِّنِى مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢١
رَبِّ

rabbi

نَجِّنِي

najjinī

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٢١

... “My Lord! Deliver me from the wrongdoing people.”