Duas for the Dead
Duas from the Quran for forgiveness and mercy that include parents, earlier believers, and the wider community of faith.
رب اجعلني مقيم الصلاة ومن ذريتي ربنا وتقبل دعاء ٤٠ ربنا اغفر لي ولوالدي وللمومنين يوم يقوم الحساب ٤١
رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْنِى مُقِيمَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةِ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِى ۚ رَبَّنَا وَتَقَبَّلْ دُعَآءِ ٤٠ رَبَّنَا ٱغْفِرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَىَّ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يَوْمَ يَقُومُ ٱلْحِسَابُ ٤١
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱجۡعَلۡنِي
ij'ʿalnī
مُقِيمَ
muqīma
ٱلصَّلَوٰةِ
l-ṣalati
وَمِن
wamin
ذُرِّيَّتِيۚ
dhurriyyatī
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَتَقَبَّلۡ
wataqabbal
دُعَآءِ
duʿāi
٤٠
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لِي
lī
وَلِوَٰلِدَيَّ
waliwālidayya
وَلِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
walil'mu'minīna
يَوۡمَ
yawma
يَقُومُ
yaqūmu
ٱلۡحِسَابُ
l-ḥisābu
٤١
My Lord! Make me and those ˹believers˺ of my descendants keep up prayer. Our Lord! Accept my prayers. (40) Our Lord! Forgive me, my parents, and the believers on the Day when the judgment will come to pass.” (41)
ربنا اغفر لنا ولاخواننا الذين سبقونا بالايمان ولا تجعل في قلوبنا غلا للذين امنوا ربنا انك رءوف رحيم ١٠
رَبَّنَا ٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَلِإِخْوَٰنِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ سَبَقُونَا بِٱلْإِيمَـٰنِ وَلَا تَجْعَلْ فِى قُلُوبِنَا غِلًّۭا لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّكَ رَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌ ١٠
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَلِإِخۡوَٰنِنَا
wali-ikh'wāninā
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
سَبَقُونَا
sabaqūnā
بِٱلۡإِيمَٰنِ
bil-īmāni
وَلَا
walā
تَجۡعَلۡ
tajʿal
فِي
fī
قُلُوبِنَا
qulūbinā
غِلّٗا
ghillan
لِّلَّذِينَ
lilladhīna
ءَامَنُواْ
āmanū
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
رَءُوفٞ
raūfun
رَّحِيمٌ
raḥīmun
١٠
... “Our Lord! Forgive us and our fellow believers who preceded us in faith, and do not allow bitterness into our hearts towards those who believe. Our Lord! Indeed, You are Ever Gracious, Most Merciful.”
رب اغفر لي ولوالدي ولمن دخل بيتي مومنا وللمومنين والمومنات ولا تزد الظالمين الا تبارا ٢٨
رَّبِّ ٱغْفِرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَىَّ وَلِمَن دَخَلَ بَيْتِىَ مُؤْمِنًۭا وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ وَلَا تَزِدِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ إِلَّا تَبَارًْا ٢٨
رَّبِّ
rabbi
ٱغۡفِرۡ
igh'fir
لِي
lī
وَلِوَٰلِدَيَّ
waliwālidayya
وَلِمَن
waliman
دَخَلَ
dakhala
بَيۡتِيَ
baytiya
مُؤۡمِنٗا
mu'minan
وَلِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
walil'mu'minīna
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِۖ
wal-mu'mināti
وَلَا
walā
تَزِدِ
tazidi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
إِلَّا
illā
تَبَارَۢا
tabāran
٢٨
My Lord! Forgive me, my parents, and whoever enters my house in faith, and ˹all˺ believing men and women. And increase the wrongdoers only in destruction.”