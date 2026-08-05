Duas from the Quran for Daily Life
A practical list of duas from the Quran for everyday needs, family, hardship, gratitude, and provision.
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
رب ارحمهما كما ربياني صغيرا ٢٤
رَّبِّ ٱرْحَمْهُمَا كَمَا رَبَّيَانِى صَغِيرًۭا ٢٤
رَّبِّ
rabbi
ٱرۡحَمۡهُمَا
ir'ḥamhumā
كَمَا
kamā
رَبَّيَانِي
rabbayānī
صَغِيرٗا
ṣaghīran
٢٤
... “My Lord! Be merciful to them as they raised me when I was young.”
رب زدني علما ١١٤
رَّبِّ زِدْنِى عِلْمًۭا ١١٤
رَّبِّ
rabbi
زِدۡنِي
zid'nī
عِلۡمٗا
ʿil'man
١١٤
... “My Lord! Increase me in knowledge.”