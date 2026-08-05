Quran Verses and Duas for Ruqyah Protection
Duas from the Quran for seeking Allah's protection from sorcery, harmful whispers, and every form of evil.
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١ الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢ الرحمان الرحيم ٣ مالك يوم الدين ٤ اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥ اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦ صراط الذين انعمت عليهم غير المغضوب عليهم ولا الضالين ٧
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٣ مَـٰلِكِ يَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤ إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥ ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ ٦ صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ٧
بِسۡمِ
bis'mi
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
l-raḥmāni
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
l-raḥīmi
١
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
al-ḥamdu
لِلَّهِ
lillahi
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
l-ʿālamīna
٢
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
al-raḥmāni
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
l-raḥīmi
٣
مَٰلِكِ
māliki
يَوۡمِ
yawmi
ٱلدِّينِ
l-dīni
٤
إِيَّاكَ
iyyāka
نَعۡبُدُ
naʿbudu
وَإِيَّاكَ
wa-iyyāka
نَسۡتَعِينُ
nastaʿīnu
٥
ٱهۡدِنَا
ih'dinā
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
l-ṣirāṭa
ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ
l-mus'taqīma
٦
صِرَٰطَ
ṣirāṭa
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
anʿamta
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ʿalayhim
غَيۡرِ
ghayri
ٱلۡمَغۡضُوبِ
l-maghḍūbi
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ʿalayhim
وَلَا
walā
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
l-ḍālīna
٧
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful. (1) All praise is for Allah—Lord of all worlds, (2) the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful, (3) Master of the Day of Judgment. (4) You ˹alone˺ we worship and You ˹alone˺ we ask for help. (5) Guide us along the Straight Path, (6) the Path of those You have blessed—not those You are displeased with, or those who are astray. (7)
قل هو الله احد ١ الله الصمد ٢ لم يلد ولم يولد ٣ ولم يكن له كفوا احد ٤
قُلْ هُوَ ٱللَّهُ أَحَدٌ ١ ٱللَّهُ ٱلصَّمَدُ ٢ لَمْ يَلِدْ وَلَمْ يُولَدْ ٣ وَلَمْ يَكُن لَّهُۥ كُفُوًا أَحَدٌْ ٤
قُلۡ
qul
هُوَ
huwa
ٱللَّهُ
l-lahu
أَحَدٌ
aḥadun
١
ٱللَّهُ
al-lahu
ٱلصَّمَدُ
l-ṣamadu
٢
لَمۡ
lam
يَلِدۡ
yalid
وَلَمۡ
walam
يُولَدۡ
yūlad
٣
وَلَمۡ
walam
يَكُن
yakun
لَّهُۥ
lahu
كُفُوًا
kufuwan
أَحَدُۢ
aḥadun
٤
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “He is Allah—One ˹and Indivisible˺; (1) Allah—the Sustainer ˹needed by all˺. (2) He has never had offspring, nor was He born. (3) And there is none comparable to Him.” (4)
قل اعوذ برب الفلق ١ من شر ما خلق ٢ ومن شر غاسق اذا وقب ٣ ومن شر النفاثات في العقد ٤ ومن شر حاسد اذا حسد ٥
قُلْ أَعُوذُ بِرَبِّ ٱلْفَلَقِ ١ مِن شَرِّ مَا خَلَقَ ٢ وَمِن شَرِّ غَاسِقٍ إِذَا وَقَبَ ٣ وَمِن شَرِّ ٱلنَّفَّـٰثَـٰتِ فِى ٱلْعُقَدِ ٤ وَمِن شَرِّ حَاسِدٍ إِذَا حَسَدَ ٥
قُلۡ
qul
أَعُوذُ
aʿūdhu
بِرَبِّ
birabbi
ٱلۡفَلَقِ
l-falaqi
١
مِن
min
شَرِّ
sharri
مَا
mā
خَلَقَ
khalaqa
٢
وَمِن
wamin
شَرِّ
sharri
غَاسِقٍ
ghāsiqin
إِذَا
idhā
وَقَبَ
waqaba
٣
وَمِن
wamin
شَرِّ
sharri
ٱلنَّفَّٰثَٰتِ
l-nafāthāti
فِي
fī
ٱلۡعُقَدِ
l-ʿuqadi
٤
وَمِن
wamin
شَرِّ
sharri
حَاسِدٍ
ḥāsidin
إِذَا
idhā
حَسَدَ
ḥasada
٥
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “I seek refuge in the Lord of the daybreak (1) from the evil of whatever He has created, (2) and from the evil of the night when it grows dark, (3) and from the evil of those ˹witches casting spells by˺ blowing onto knots, (4) and from the evil of an envier when they envy.” (5)