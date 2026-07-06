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37:164
وما منا الا له مقام معلوم ١٦٤
وَمَا مِنَّآ إِلَّا لَهُۥ مَقَامٌۭ مَّعْلُومٌۭ ١٦٤

١٦٤

˹The angels respond,˺ “There is not one of us without an assigned station ˹of worship˺.
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