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27:58
وامطرنا عليهم مطرا فساء مطر المنذرين ٥٨
وَأَمْطَرْنَا عَلَيْهِم مَّطَرًۭا ۖ فَسَآءَ مَطَرُ ٱلْمُنذَرِينَ ٥٨

٥٨

And We poured upon them a rain ˹of brimstone˺. How evil was the rain of those who had been warned!
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