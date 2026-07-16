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27:47
قالوا اطيرنا بك وبمن معك قال طايركم عند الله بل انتم قوم تفتنون ٤٧
قَالُوا۟ ٱطَّيَّرْنَا بِكَ وَبِمَن مَّعَكَ ۚ قَالَ طَـٰٓئِرُكُمْ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ تُفْتَنُونَ ٤٧

٤٧

They replied, “You and your followers are a bad omen for us.”1 He responded, “Your omens are destined by Allah. In fact, you are ˹only˺ a people being tested.”
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