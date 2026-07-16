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27:48
وكان في المدينة تسعة رهط يفسدون في الارض ولا يصلحون ٤٨
وَكَانَ فِى ٱلْمَدِينَةِ تِسْعَةُ رَهْطٍۢ يُفْسِدُونَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَا يُصْلِحُونَ ٤٨

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And there were in the city nine ˹elite˺ men who spread corruption in the land, never doing what is right.
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