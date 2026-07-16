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27:45
ولقد ارسلنا الى ثمود اخاهم صالحا ان اعبدوا الله فاذا هم فريقان يختصمون ٤٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَآ إِلَىٰ ثَمُودَ أَخَاهُمْ صَـٰلِحًا أَنِ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فَإِذَا هُمْ فَرِيقَانِ يَخْتَصِمُونَ ٤٥

٤٥

And We certainly sent to the people of Thamûd their brother Ṣâliḥ, proclaiming, “Worship Allah,” but they suddenly split into two opposing groups.1
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