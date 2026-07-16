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Translation
27:45
ولقد ارسلنا الى ثمود اخاهم صالحا ان اعبدوا الله فاذا هم فريقان يختصمون ٤٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَآ إِلَىٰ ثَمُودَ أَخَاهُمْ صَـٰلِحًا أَنِ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فَإِذَا هُمْ فَرِيقَانِ يَخْتَصِمُونَ ٤٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
ثَمُودَ
أَخَاهُمۡ
صَٰلِحًا
أَنِ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فَإِذَا
هُمۡ
فَرِيقَانِ
يَخۡتَصِمُونَ
٤٥
And We certainly sent to the people of Thamûd their brother Ṣâliḥ, proclaiming, “Worship Allah,” but they suddenly split into two opposing groups.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
27:45
ولقد ارسلنا الى ثمود اخاهم صالحا ان اعبدوا الله فاذا هم فريقان يختصمون ٤٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَآ إِلَىٰ ثَمُودَ أَخَاهُمْ صَـٰلِحًا أَنِ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فَإِذَا هُمْ فَرِيقَانِ يَخْتَصِمُونَ ٤٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
ثَمُودَ
أَخَاهُمۡ
صَٰلِحًا
أَنِ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فَإِذَا
هُمۡ
فَرِيقَانِ
يَخۡتَصِمُونَ
٤٥
And We certainly sent to the people of Thamûd their brother Ṣâliḥ, proclaiming, “Worship Allah,” but they suddenly split into two opposing groups.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections