Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
53:16
اذ يغشى السدرة ما يغشى ١٦
إِذْ يَغْشَى ٱلسِّدْرَةَ مَا يَغْشَىٰ ١٦

١٦

while the Lote Tree was overwhelmed with ˹heavenly˺ splendours!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections