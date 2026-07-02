Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
5:99
ما على الرسول الا البلاغ والله يعلم ما تبدون وما تكتمون ٩٩
مَّا عَلَى ٱلرَّسُولِ إِلَّا ٱلْبَلَـٰغُ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ مَا تُبْدُونَ وَمَا تَكْتُمُونَ ٩٩

٩٩

The Messenger’s duty is only to deliver ˹the message˺. And Allah ˹fully˺ knows what you reveal and what you conceal.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections