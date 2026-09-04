Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
Page 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
They said, “Call upon your Lord to clarify for us what type ˹of cow˺ it should be!” He replied, “Allah says, ‘The cow should neither be old nor young but in between. So do as you are commanded!’”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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