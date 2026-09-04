Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
Page 8 · Juz 1
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
And ˹remember when˺ We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails,1 ˹saying˺, “Eat from the good things We have provided for you.” The evildoers ˹certainly˺ did not wrong Us, but wronged themselves.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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