Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

Al-Baqarah 2:23 وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣

Page 4 · Juz 1

وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
And if you are in doubt about what We have revealed to Our servant,1 then produce a sûrah like it and call your helpers other than Allah, if what you say is true.
Continue Reading

Read Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True

Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,

وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا

(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are

The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True

Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc

More Tafsirs
Notes placeholders