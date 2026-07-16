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6:22
ويوم نحشرهم جميعا ثم نقول للذين اشركوا اين شركاوكم الذين كنتم تزعمون ٢٢
وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعًۭا ثُمَّ نَقُولُ لِلَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوٓا۟ أَيْنَ شُرَكَآؤُكُمُ ٱلَّذِينَ كُنتُمْ تَزْعُمُونَ ٢٢

٢٢

˹Consider˺ the Day We will gather them all together then ask those who associated others ˹with Allah in worship˺, “Where are those gods you used to claim?”
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