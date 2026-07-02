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6:106
اتبع ما اوحي اليك من ربك لا الاه الا هو واعرض عن المشركين ١٠٦
ٱتَّبِعْ مَآ أُوحِىَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۖ وَأَعْرِضْ عَنِ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ١٠٦

١٠٦

˹O Prophet!˺ Follow what is revealed to you from your Lord—there is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him—and turn away from the polytheists.
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